Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker’s monster contract projection activates Houston Astros sour grapes

The Chicago Cubs traded for Houston Astros multi-tool right fielder Kyle Tucker knowing full well that his coming debut season in Chicago could also be his farewell season.

The 28-year-old talent is in the last year of his contract and will head into free agency after this 2025 campaign. By all accounts, the all-star former Gold Glover will be due for an absolutely monstrous deal.

Universally regarded as one of the best all-around players in the league, Tucker is also entering into his absolute prime as an athlete while showing signs that he’s in for a career year with an MVP-level season. In 2024, despite missing half the season with a shin fracture caused by a fluke foul ball, he hit 23 home runs and posted 49 RBIs, with a .289 batting average, and an impressive .408 on base percentage.

Kyle Tucker Is THAT Kind Of Star

Tim Britton of The Athletic puts Tucker squarely into the category of elite-level assets such as Juan Soto and Aaron Judge and also expects him to get Soto and Judge-level contracts. By his projection, Tucker could land a 10-year, $350 million deal on the open market or be extended on an 8-year, $204 million contract.

Per Britton:

“If Tucker had remained healthy last season and continued playing the way he did in the first half of the season, his best statistical comp would be…Soto. Because of his age, Tucker wouldn’t have been able to get as long a deal as Soto, but he would have been able to make a case for a similar average annual value. The comps are not bad as is. Tucker should be able to secure a deal through at least his age-36 season, and it’s not hard for him to argue he should go longer than either Teixeira or Fielder. Let’s go with 10 years at about $35 million each before adding in this season’s salary.”

Will The Chicago Cubs Pay The Price?

Most seem to feel that Cubs ownership won’t be willing to dig that deep into their wallets for that kind of arrangement. Actually, history tells us that they won’t. But if Tucker is THAT good and performs THAT well and becomes THAT beloved by Cubs fans while being the best available outfielder in the 2026 free agent class, well, it’s possible that Chicago might make a one-shot exception to signing that kind of a big, long deal.

As for right now, Tucker seems happy and ready to make his name in his new home.

“I don’t think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs,” Tucker recently told MLB Network. “I mean, the fanbase here is, you know, second to none. You know the teammates, front office, coaching staff, everyone I’ve met, so far, have been amazing”

But not everyone is happy when it comes to Tucker, his Cubs love, and the big money that awaits him.

Houston Astros Writer Angered By The Whole Deal

Houston Astros writer Drew Koch of Climbing Tal’s Hill, possibly representing the feelings of many Astros fans, appears to be downright resentful of the whole scenario playing out before his eyes.

Per Koch, in reference to the Tucker quote above:

“Second to none, huh? Tell us, Kyle, how many Cubs fans have you actually met while training in Arizona this month? Now, to be fair, what’s he supposed to say? Tucker is up for a major contract negotiation this coming offseason, one that perhaps the Cubs could be involved, and there’s nothing wrong with currying a little favor from your new fanbase. But second to none? Really?! Tucker knows that the Cubs were regarded as the Lover Losers for over 100 years, blamed a billy goat for their ineptitude, and have just one more World Series title than the Astros despite being in existence since Rutherford B. Hayes was in the White House, right? Try not to take it too personal, Astros fans. Tucker’s just looking to cash in this offseason, and he’s trying to say all the right things…”

Ouch.

But, as for Tucker and his contract? Oh, he’s definitely going to get his money. The question is whether it will be with the Chicago Cubs.

