Chicago Cubs’ new star predicted to reach historic heights in 2025

The Chicago Cubs haven’t seen postseason play since the abbreviated 2020 season and haven’t actually won a playoff game since 2017.

So, declaring themselves “all in” when it came to making the playoffs this coming season was a pretty bold position.

It’s not as if the team has been terrible the last couple of seasons– they posted 83-79 records in both 2023 and 2024. It’s just that they’ve been kind of “meh.” They’ve been alright, but nothing special.

The Chicago Cubs Lacked An Impact Player

Part of that “meh-ness” has come from the fact that the team hasn’t really had a true impact player in its lineup. There’ve been a lot of capable guys, but nobody with the ability to carry the team on his shoulders for days at a time and improve everyone around him.

Well, that possibly changed this past December when the Cubs acquired Houston Astros three-time all-star right fielder Kyle Tucker for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Heyden Wesneski, and no. 1 draft pick Cam Smith.

Kyle Tucker Has Been Money In The Bank

The 28-year-old Tucker brings a world of skill and talent with him, along with universal recognition as one of the best position players in all of baseball. And some believe that the multi-tool talent is just heading into his absolute prime as a ballplayer, ready to have a career year in his last season under contract before hitting free agency.

Up until now, Tucker has been consistent money in the bank as a 30 home run, 100+ RBI, double-digit stolen base guy in every full season he’s played. Last season, despite missing half the season with a shin fracture brought on by a fluke foul ball, he cracked 23 home runs, generated 49 RBIs and had an impressive .408 on base percentage. Without the injury, he likely would’ve had the career year he’s projected to have with Chicago in 2025.

Is The Best Yet To Come?

In ESPN’s MLB 2025 season preview, they echo the belief that the best is yet to come for Tucker.

Per David Schoenfield, highlighted as “One (realistic) bold prediction:”

“The Cubs have had just one 30/30 player in franchise history — Sammy Sosa, who did it twice. Kyle Tucker not only gets there, but goes 40/30 (40 home runs and 30 stolen bases) and captures the non-Shohei Ohtani MVP Award, finishing second in MVP voting to the Dodgers’ two-way star.”

Tucker executing to that degree really shouldn’t even be classified as a “bold prediction,” but as a slightly optimistic assessment. He will deliver. He’s never NOT delivered.

“Anytime you add a bat like Kyle Tucker to the team, in the lineup, even the way he plays defense is incredible,” New teammate Justin Steele said back in January on the North Side Territory podcast. “I played a ton against him in High-A and just remember thinking this guy is going to be a stud…

“He’s still young, great left-handed swing, plays defense really hard,” Steele added. “He’s only gotten better every single year. He’s a fun player to watch and I’m excited to get around him.”

The only thing in dispute when it comes to Tucker in 2025 is just how impressive his numbers will be and, ultimately, will it all be in support of a Cubs playoff run.

Another question, unfortunately, is whether he’ll be paid enough to remain a Cub or if he’ll be doing his elite thing as a free agent pickup for another team in 2026.

Chicago Cubs young star projected to make mind-boggling leap forward in 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE