Chicago Cubs: Could Boston Red Sox emerge as another big-money suitor for free agent Kyle Tucker?

The Chicago Cubs’ biggest business drama coming into the 2025 season keeps circling its way back into the team’s front and center.

Multi-tool, all-star right fielder Kyle Tucker brought his steady greatness to the team when he came over via trade from the Houston Astros in a 3-for-1 offseason deal. He also brought the harsh reality that he was in the last year of his contract and was due to become the most sought-after free agent position player of the 2026 class.

Since coming aboard, he’s become a linchpin piece of a Cubs team with actual World Series possibilities.

All of this means that, as valuable as he is to the North Siders, he stands to be just as desirable to several other teams outside of Chicago– teams who, historically, are bigger and bolder spenders than the usually frugal Cubs.

Already mentioned as possible suitors for Tucker are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

After this week, count the Boston Red Sox among those teams possibly in on the Tucker bidding war.

The Boston Red Sox as possible Kyle Tucker’s suitors?

Earlier this week, the Red Sox traded the perpetually disgruntled Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. In the deal, Boston also ditched $270 million on an 11-year, $331 million Devers contract, which ran through 2033.

The money wiped off the books– along with the backlash from fans criticizing ownership for trading away yet another generational talent– could very well make the Red Sox serious suitors for an immediate impact player like Tucker.

Tucker is every bit as good as advertised

Despite having an abundance of outfield talent, including Roman Anthony, the top prospect in all of baseball, room could definitely be made for someone like Tucker who, as the Cubs are finding out, is every bit as good as advertised.

Per Brandon Glick of Cubbies Crib:

“His first few months with the Cubs has only further proven that fact. In March/April, he posted a 158 wRC+ and .935 OPS. In May, he was at a 146 wRC+ and .882 OPS, and June has been more of the same, with Tucker logging a 153 wRC+ and .896 OPS… So, just for reference, Tucker’s worst month of the season would still be the 18th-best hitter in baseball this year. That’s absurd, and given how beloved he’s quickly become with fans and the clubhouse, letting Tucker walk feels like a simply untenable resolution at this point… Tucker is going to be really expensive anyway you slice it. But, he’s also probably going to be worth it, at least for a good while into his next contract.”

For what it’s worth, Tucker seems to be enjoying his time in Chicago and as part of this Cubs team. His recent “feels good to be a Cub” Instagram share got lots of Cubs people excited and made the way for yet another round of “extend Tucker” talk.

Tucker, a happy member of the Chicago Cubs?

Kyle, himself, remains focused on playing baseball and has nudged away any talk of contracts as he pursues his goal– a World Series ring in Chicago.

“The ceiling is winning the World Series,” Tucker recently said on the Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs Live! “That was our goal, coming into the season, going into spring training. I think we still have a really good shot at that. We have a really good team. Hopefully, we can all come together as a group at the end of the year healthy and playing well, and you know, get that job done.

“…Our goal coming in was to win a World Series…And, you know, try and come out and play every game hard and try and win every single game. We don’t want to just kind of show up and play and go home at the end of the day, and whether we win or lose, not really care. We want to come out and play well, and put on a show for these fans and win games for them. I mean, if you don’t want to do that, I don’t see the point of showing up at the park.”

On the surface, identifying so strongly as a Cub and as part of something bigger than himself seems to be good news when it comes to keeping him a Cub. But with the opening bid for his services likely to be in the 10-year, $500 million range, it’s hard to ignore what may be the pull of being a part of something bigger than himself, elsewhere, for a lot more money.

The Red Sox have that money and are not shy about throwing it around.

