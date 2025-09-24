Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker’s immediate future still in doubt

Late in the month of September, the Chicago Cubs look bad. They’ve saved their worst stretch of losses for the absolute worst time of the year– right at the end of the season, now less than a week before their opening playoff series. Their push to take home-field advantage in the Wild Card best-of-three series has also been stalled after losing their last five games.

To make matters even gloomier, they still can’t offer a firm answer on whether star right fielder Kyle Tucker will be ready to play anytime soon.

Tucker, the four-time All-Star and linchpin for the Cubs lineup, has been on the shelf with a left calf strain since September 2, and the lack of a firm answer on when/if he might be able to return has been exceedingly frustrating.

As the Cubs were celebrating the clinching of a playoff berth last Wednesday, Tucker was headed back to Tampa Bay to work with his personal physical therapy team in hopes of speeding up the recovery process.

“I didn’t really want to leave the team,” Tucker said. “I was just trying to work with some guys that I’ve known for 10 years that probably know my body better than I do. It was good. I’m excited to be back here and play out the rest of this year…Hopefully, we can have a lot more of those kinds of celebrations and I’ll be here.”

The latest Kyle Tucker update

He was back in Chicago on Tuesday to confer with the Cubs and work on some sort of time frame regarding his condition and his ability to rejoin the team. He had already begun running and was put through some agility tests prior to Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets.

“There’s probably a few more boxes that I got to check off before everyone’s comfortable with me going out there,” Tucker told media. “Myself, the coaching staff, training staff and everyone, we just got to work through that the next couple days and try to get back out there as soon as possible.”

“We’ve made progress, for sure,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re just going to treat this day to day as much as we can, and just try to keep having good days. There’s time urgency here — there’s no question about it. But, we just want to keep having good days.”

The Chicago Cubs need an answer

With just five games to go before the end of the season and then one day off before the start of the Wild Card series, time is definitely of the essence. The Cubs would also like to get Tucker back in time to get some regular-season at-bats before the playoffs start.

Tucker seems cautiously optimistic about the likelihood of coming back before the end of the season.

“We’ll talk about it on a day-to-day basis and try to get in there at some point this series or next series before the playoffs start,” Tucker said. “We’ve got to take it day by day in those conversations.”

Tucker’s importance

Tucker, who many feel will be lost via free agency at the end of this season, played a significant part in motoring an elite Cubs offense over the first several months of the season. An extended career-worst slump in August-September, plus this latest injury, have gone hand-in-hand with the team’s recent offensive decline.

Whether the following days or weeks are his final as a Cub, the team would still benefit greatly in the here and now from his healthy, productive return.

Chicago Cubs get a scare with star pitcher, show troubling signs of collapse Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE