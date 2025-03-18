Chicago Cubs Ace was impressive against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 season debut

The Chicago Cubs are facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series, which is proving to be an exciting series.

The series features a handful of homegrown Japanese stars who look to put on a show for the home crowd.

One of those stars is the Cub’s left-handed Ace Shota Imanaga, who was impressive during his season debut.

Chicago Cubs Ace shines in Tokyo

Imanaga got the call earlier this spring that he would start Opening Day for the Cubs in a historic matchup between two Japanese pitchers. Imanaga squared off against his fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Imanaga was dominant in his debut against the Dodgers, pitching four scoreless innings where he struck out two and allowed no hits. The one downside to Imanaga’s start was the four walks he allowed.

Shota Imanaga collects the first strikeout of the 2025 season 💪 #TokyoSeries pic.twitter.com/jC6LQWL7j0 — MLB (@MLB) March 18, 2025

Something to build on

Imanaga’s impressive start is something he can build on for his next start, which should come when the Cubs play in Arizona.

Imanaga now enters his second second in Major League Baseball and will be the Cubs Ace to lead this staff to bug things this season.

The Cubs will need Imanaga to be like he was last season if they’re to have success and reach the postseason.

