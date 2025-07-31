The Chicago Cubs have lived up to the hype of being one of the more active teams at the Trade Deadline, as they’ve acquired right-handers Michael Soroka and Andrew Kittredge to stabilize their pitching depth. The Cubs still have moves to make with adding another starting pitcher and a bat being the priority.

There are still options available in both departments, but the list of players available is thinning. The Cubs may need to get creative to find the right arm and bat they need, as two of their potential trade targets are off the board.

Chicago Cubs lose out on two of the top trade pieces available

The Cubs already have one of the better rosters in the National League, with their offense being the driving force, but they still could look to improve their lineup along the starting rotation. The Cubs currently have the top two candidates for the National League MVP in their lineup in Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Cubs wanted to acquire All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez, but lost out when he was traded to the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs also lost out on adding Shane Bieber, who would’ve given them the Ace they have been searching for since the offseason. The Cleveland Guardians decided to ship Bieber north of the border to the Toronto Blue Jays, who gave up just one prospect (Khal Stephen).

Suárez, in 106 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit .248/.320/.576 for an OPS and OPS+ of .897 and 143, while also mashing 36 home runs. Bieber, who was coming off Tommy John surgery, was 2-0 and allowed no earned runs in 12.0 innings since returning.

The Cubs did miss out, but there’s more still available

The Cubs did miss out on acquiring Suárez and Bieber, as both would’ve made them the favorite to win the World Series, but they still have moves available. The Cubs could still look to trade for one of the Miami Marlins’ arms, with Sandy Alcántara still drawing interest, and Edward Cabrera showing some upside.

The Deadline is only hours away, and the price for high-quality arms and bats will go up as the deadline nears. Hopefully, Hoyer can find the right deal to get the Cubs where they want to go.

