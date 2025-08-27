Chicago Cubs can’t crack Justin Verlander in frustrating loss to Giants

The Chicago Cubs entered Tuesday’s game riding high after a weekend sweep of the Los Angeles Angels and a much-needed off day on Monday to recharge. But their momentum stalled against the ageless Justin Verlander, as the San Francisco Giants took the series opener with a 5-2 win. Despite the loss, the Cubs had their chances against the future Hall of Famer, they just couldn’t capitalize.

Chicago Cubs can’t crack Justin Verlander in frustrating loss to San Francisco Giants

At 42 years old, Verlander has managed to limit damage well throughout his career. He did just that on Tuesday night, allowing just two earned runs across six innings pitched, despite giving up seven hits and walking two batters.

The Cubs squandered key scoring chances early, stranding runners on the corners in the first inning and leaving another in scoring position in the third. Rookie Matt Shaw, 19 years younger than Verlander, managed a two-out RBI single in the third to break through, but Michael Busch popped out on the first pitch to end the threat and leave more runners aboard.

In total, the Cubs went just 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Verlander finished strong, retiring the final four batters he faced, and the Giants’ bullpen followed suit with seven straight outs. That stretch led to three consecutive 1-2-3 innings before Dansby Swanson broke the skid with a single in the ninth, but it was too little, too late.

More ground lost in the National League Central