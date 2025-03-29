Chicago Cubs have officially lost the Cody Bellinger trade after the latest move

Chicago Cubs fans didn’t think the team would start the season at 1-3, but here we stand after the Cubs fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks last night 8-1.

The Cubs came into this season looking like one of the better teams in the National League after having a fantastic off-season in which they acquired All-Star Kyle Tucker.

The Cubs also made it a point this off-season to shed some payroll, with Cody Bellinger falling victim as he was set to make $27.5 million this season.

The Cubs did find a trade partner for Bellinger in the New York Yankees for starter/reliever Cody Poteet, and the Yankees coving some of Bellinger’s salary.

Now, after only a short time after the trade, the Cubs appear to have lost it.

Chicago Cubs have lost the Cody Bellinger trade

One can now feel comfortable saying that the Cubs lost the Bellinger trade after Poteet was designated for assignment.

Now, it’s all but confirmed they did, with ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reporting the Baltimore Orioles, have traded for Poteet from the Cubs, and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

“The Orioles have acquired RHP Cody Poteet from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.”

The Orioles have acquired RHP Cody Poteet from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 29, 2025

Since the Cubs traded Bellinger as a salary dump to get off his salary after having a “down year” offensively to their standards, they didn’t reinvest the money into a comparable if not a better player.

The Cubs did most of their tinkering to the roster through trades.

Poteet was trying to win a spot in the rotation or the bullpen this spring but was poor in his two appearances, posting a 10.80 ERA in 3.1 innings.

How will Poteet be used with the Orioles?

Poteet is a decent arm, who can be used as a starter and a reliever. For his career, Poteet has a record of 5-4 and a 3.80 ERA in 83.0 innings.

Poteet will provide the Orioles with valuable depth, given they lack starting pitching depth.

Poteet could see time with the Orioles with Grayson Rodriguez, who is currently out with an injury and has one of the older starting rotations in baseball.

