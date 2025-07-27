Chicago Cubs linked to rising ace from 2022 Juan Soto blockbuster

The Chicago Cubs have had their fair share of blockbuster trades throughout the years, but in 2022 the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres struck a massive deal involving Juan Soto and Josh Bell. In order for San Diego to acquire these two players they parted ways with six players, one of which was southpaw Mackenzie Gore.

Since arriving in Washington, Gore has shown steady year-over-year improvement. He posted a 4.42 ERA over 27 starts in 2023, lowered it to 3.90 across 32 starts in 2024, and has continued that upward trend with a 3.52 ERA through his first 21 starts this season.

With the Nationals still not in playoff contention, Gore’s name has come up as a trade candidate. He has two more seasons of club control remaining, so the cost to acquire him would be steeper than someone like Adrian Houser, who is a rental, but he could be a mid to top of the rotation pitcher in someone’s organization through the 2027 season.

The Chicago Cubs are ‘very interested’ in Mackenzie Gore

According to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma at The Athletic, Chicago is one team very interested in trading for Gore.

The Cubs are very interested in MacKenzie Gore, a top-of-the-rotation arm under team control through 2027. A blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals would set the Cubs up for the playoffs and eliminate an offseason need. The cost to acquire Gore, however, is currently viewed as sky-high. It’s also unclear whether Washington’s interim general manager, Mike DeBartolo, is really in a position to make such a monumental decision. -The Athletic

Owen Cassie could be used as the building block for a Mackenzie Gore trade package

With Gore’s trade value sky-high, the Cubs would almost certainly need to include top prospect Owen Caissie in any potential deal. While Chicago has been reluctant to part with Caissie for a rental, they were reportedly prepared to move him in a deal for Jesús Luzardo last offseason. If the front office believes Gore is a long-term piece, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

If the Cubs are serious about contending beyond just this season, targeting a controllable, ascending arm like Gore makes sense, even if the price is steep. While a deal would likely require parting with a top prospect such as Caissie, Gore offers far more than a short-term boost. With his continued development and years of team control, he could anchor the rotation well into the future. For a franchise seeking sustained success as well as immediate help, this might be the kind of bold move worth making.

