Chicago Cubs make a monumental decision on their President of Baseball Ops: Report

The Chicago Cubs come into this season as one of the top teams in baseball, and it’s attributed to their President of Baseball Operations, Jed Hoyer, putting them in the right position to win this season. Hoyer has been the architect of this team for five seasons, but has been with the Cubs’ front office for a decade.

Hoyer has done a great job of constructing the Cubs’ current roster and putting them in the best chance they’ve had since 2016 to win the World Series. Because of all his hard work over the past five seasons, the Ricketts family has decided to keep Hoyer around past this season and for the future.

Chicago Cubs awarded Jed Hoyer with a long-term extension

This season was the last year of Hoyer’s deal with the Cubs after he had signed a five-year contract in 2020 to take over for Theo Epstein. It appears that the Ricketts family has appreciated all the hard work Hoyer has put into making the Cubs more competitive in those five years, with Taylor MacGregor of Marquee Sports Network reporting the Cubs and Hoyer have agreed on a multiyear extension.

“Team source has confirmed, the #Cubs have agreed to multiyear contract extension with Jed Hoyer.”

Some of Hoyer’s most notable moves since becoming the Cubs’ President of Baseball Operations have been: bringing over both Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga from Japan, trading for Kyle Tucker to be the face of the franchise, and acquiring Michael Busch from the Los Angeles Dodgers to be the future over at first base.

A huge Trade Deadline lies ahead for Hoyer

Now that he can shake off the worry about where he’ll be working next year, Hoyer can focus his undivided attention on the Trade Deadline, which will be a bear. Hoyer has a monumental task ahead of him, with his biggest concern being to find a top-tier starter for the rotation.

The Cubs could also add a big-time power bat like Eugenio Suárez, who would put this lineup over the top. Hoyer will have his work cut out for him with most of the trading going down on Thursday, but a deal could come at any time.

