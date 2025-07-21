The Chicago Cubs welcome the Kansas City Royals into Wrigley for a three-game series. This series could prove to be a scouting mission for the Cubs, as the Royals have a few players whom the Cubs could trade for.

The Cubs did make a few moves before the series kicked off with the Royals, recalling right-hander Ben Brown from Triple-A and optioning right-handed reliever Ethan Roberts to make room for Brown. The Cubs made another minor move before tonight’s game, this time coming to their starting lineup and one of their key run producers, Pete Crow-Armstrong, as he will be missing tonight’s game.

The Chicago Cubs make a surprising change to their lineup with the injury to PCA

The Cubs have been busy juggling their roster, with Cubs beat reporter Patrick Mooney saying PCA will miss tonight’s game against the Royals with what manager Craig Counsell calls a bruised knee. Mooney also reported that the Cubs’ usual designated hitter, Seyia Suzuki, will fill in at centerfield for the injured PCA.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong is dealing with a bruised right knee, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, an issue that will make Seiya Suzuki their starting center fielder tonight at Wrigley Field.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong is dealing with a bruised right knee, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, an issue that will make Seiya Suzuki their starting center fielder tonight at Wrigley Field. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 21, 2025

Suzuki has never played centerfield in four seasons with the Cubs, and has one game of experience while playing in the NPB.

Hopefully, this isn’t a long-term issue for PCA

Hopefully, this bruise to PCA’s knee will not linger or affect him long-term, as the Cubs will need him to be healthy if they’re to make a playoff run. PCA is one of the front-runners to win the National League MVP and needs to have as many at-bats and appear in as many games as he can to win the award.

In 98 games this season, PCA is hitting .270/.306/.556 for an OPS and OPS+ of .861 and 143. PCA is also the National League’s leader in WAR at 5.7.

