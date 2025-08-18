The Chicago Cubs have a critical five-game series with their divisional rival, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers recently had their 14-game winning streak snapped by the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are eight games out of the lead for the National League Central, but thankfully, they can make up some ground if they take three out of five games against the Brew Crew.

The Cubs will have their work cut out to start, as they will have to face the Brewers’ three best arms: Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, and Jacob Misiorowski. The Cubs will need to be on their game to win the series, and could have some help with a familiar face coming back into the bullpen.

Chicago Cubs make three roster moves ahead of the Brewers series

The Cubs, ahead of this critical series with the Brewers, made a few roster moves, with today being a doubleheader. According to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs announced they had recalled left-hander Brandon Little from Triple-A, while right-hander Javier Assad was optioned. Right-hander Gavin Howell will serve as the 27th man for the Cube doubleheader today.

Assad getting optioned comes as a bit of a surprise given their starting pitching situation, but after his two outings of failing to go more than four innings, the Cubs needed to make a move. The Cubs activated Assad on August 12 after he had dealt with an oblique strain.

Little should give a boost to the Cubs’ pen

Little, 24, should help give the Cubs an extra left-hander to challenge the likes of Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, or Brice Turange if Caleb Thielbar, Taylor Rogers, or Drew Pomeranz can’t go. Little has made one appearance in the big leagues this season, which didn’t go well, giving up four walks and one earned run in 0.2 innings against the San Diego Padres in April.

While being relegated to the farm, Little has been better, pitching to a 2-1 record with a 2.77 ERA in 48.2 innings (35 games).

