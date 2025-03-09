The Chicago Cubs are slowly closing in on March 18 when they travel to Japan to start their regular season in a quick two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs have already started trimming their roster down with the latest cuts, coming to relievers Ethan Robertsand Luke Little.

The Cubs will have to make more tough choices as the start of the season draws closer.

The Chicago Cubs make a tough choice

The Cubs made one of those tough choices today, with Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reporting that infielder Nicky Lopez will not be traveling to Japan with the team and will instead remain here in the States.

“Cubs Nicky Lopez told he will not be going to Japan.Lopez signed a minor league deal on Feb 2nd.”

Lopez, as Levine indicated, signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs back in Feb and was competing for a job this spring. In eight games, Lopez is hitting .474/.565/.579 with an OPS of 1.144, with two doubles to his stat line.

What does this mean for Lopez?

Last season, Lopez played 124 games for the Chicago White Sox, where he had a down year offensively, hitting .241/.312/.294 with an OPS and OPS+ of .606 and 76.

Even though Lopez wasn’t great at the plate, he didn’t allow it to affect his defenses, with him being named a finalist for the Gold Glove at second base for the American League.

With this news, one can speculate that Lopez will likely not make the Opening Day roster when the Cubs travel to Arizona on March 27.

Given that’s the case, Lopez will have to decide if he will report to the minors and be a depth piece for the Cubs if another injury happens or be released and try to find another job elsewhere.

If Lopez decides to do the latter, given how he’s performed this spring, a team will likely pick him up.

