Chicago Cubs manager addresses pitching rumors amid awkward situation

Per Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs have started negotiations with free agent starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Lynn and Kyle Gibson are two veteran pitchers who are reportedly on the Cubs’ radar as the regular season is set to kick off on Tuesday.

The Cubs have an awkward situation to start their regular season. They will play two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome before returning to the United States to resume spring training.

Chicago has a lapse in their regular season schedule between March 19 and their “domestic” opening day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Chicago Cubs are evaluating their pitching staff

Per Sahedev Sharma of The Athletic, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is trying to evaluate the effects on his pitching staff gearing up for Tokyo before slowing down again at training camp and then gearing up again against the Diamondbacks.

“There’s no question that right now is something that’s (possibly) bothers a couple of guys,” Counsell said. “Right now, there’s also nothing we can do about it. For those guys, we’ve got five games on the back end. Let’s see what the schedule lets us do with that to try to get them back going again. If we pitch really well, there’s going to be somebody that doesn’t pitch. That’s what you want, to pitch really well.”

An update on Lance Lynn and other veteran pitchers

Per Sharma, the Cubs “don’t appear to be on the verge” of signing Lynn or Gibson to a major league deal, though they are “checking in” on pitchers. Counsell thinks Chicago is set for the Tokyo trip but suggested a move could happen before their series against the Diamondbacks.

“I think we’re in a good place,” Counsell said. “Essentially because we’re healthy. But we have nine games until (domestic) Opening Day. A lot can change between now and then. Something will happen, I’m sure.”

The Cubs next Cactus League game is against the San Diego Padres on March 21, two days after their final regular season game in Tokyo. Chicago will play five Cactus League games before they travel to play Arizona for the “domestic” opening day.

