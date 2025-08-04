Chicago Cubs: Doors open for a reunion with 2023 All-Star Marcus Stroman

The Chicago Cubs were active at the trade deadline, but ultimately did not make a significant splash for a starting pitcher. They did add Michael Soroka, who can be a back end of the rotation starter, but they missed out on big names that were dealt such as Shane Bieber, Merrill Kelly, Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton.

However, in the fallout of other playoff teams improving their rosters, former Cubs 2023 All-Star Marcus Stroman was released by the New York Yankees. With his remaining $5.61 million being eaten by the Yankees, Stroman represents a low risk, high reward signing for any team willing to sign him.

The doors open for a Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman reunion

After two solid seasons with the Cubs, consisting of a 3.73 ERA over 50 starts, Stroman’s time in the Bronx was not as successful. In 2024 he pitched to a 4.31 ERA over 29 starts, and this year a knee issue sidelined him for much of the season. Upon returning, throughout the month of July, he made five starts and had a 5.11 ERA.

It is clear that Stroman is currently battling right now. With his release from the Yankees, a team like the Cubs could sign him to a minor league deal, thus potentially allowing him to get back on track and impact the big league club if/when he is ready.

Post trade deadline starting pitching options are thin, so it would be surprising to not hear Chicago in talks with bringing Stroman back. If Stroman wants an opportunity to impact a playoff team, reuniting with the Cubs is one way he could do that.

For the Cubs, bringing back a familiar face like Stroman could be a savvy move, especially given their current need for rotation depth and veteran stability. Stroman’s track record and familiarity with Wrigley Field could provide a spark both on the mound and in the clubhouse. With the financial burden already covered, Chicago has little to lose and potentially a lot to gain by reuniting with their former All-Star.

