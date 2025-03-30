The Chicago Cubs won a thrilling 4-3 game Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dansby Swanson’s defensive wizardry to end the game is one major highlight from this contest, but buried inside was rookie Matt Shaw’s first career home run.

Shaw, who didn’t start the game as Rule-5 pick Gage Workman got the nod, came off the bench in the seventh inning to face lefty Jalen Beeks. The result of that at-bat was Shaw’s first career home run, that came on the first pitch he saw.

This long ball from Shaw was no cheapy. It was a home run in 18/30 ballparks, left the bat at 98.9 MPH with a 25 degree launch angle, and traveled 379 feet.

Chicago Cubs manager’s response to Matt Shaw’s first career home run is confidence inspiring

Post game, manager Craig Counsell had a quote regarding Shaw’s first career home run that should instill confidence going forward.

“It was just an aggressive swing, and that’s the kind of swing you want Matt to take. Just those aggressive hacks.” -Craig Counsell per the Marquee Network

Before the home run, Shaw entered the game just 2-17 to begin the year. To see him take a massive hack at the first pitch he saw, as a pinch hitter, and then get an endorsement from his manager afterwards to continue to take those kinds of swings, should give Shaw confidence going forward.

What Cubs fans are saying about Matt Shaw’s first career home run

Around the internet, Cubs fans were stoked for Shaw. One fan wrote, “Huge first one, let’s go kid.”

Others talked about how he is the future at third base and a possible rookie of the year candidate by saying, “the first of many from my third baseman,” and “rookie of the year back on.” Fans even went on to say “20/20 season incoming.”

Rounding out the discussion included fans saying, “next time start him,” This was directed towards him coming off the bench in this contest, which appeared to be more related to match ups and getting Workman some reps and not related to performance.

The Cubs and Diamondbacks will finish up their four game series on Sunday. After that Chicago will stay out west to take on the Athletics, who will be playing home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California.

