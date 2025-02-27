Chicago Cubs third base prospect Matt Shaw is dealing with an oblique injury this spring. While initially thought to be relatively minor, the 23 year old has not yet seen game action. Right now, all signs are pointing towards him not being ready/ramped up enough to make the trip to Toyko, when the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18 and 19.

With Shaw likely out for the Opening Series, and potentially further, here we take a look at where he currently is in the recovery process as well as who may need to step up.

Matt Shaw injury update

According to Marquee Network, on Monday, February 24, Shaw did some light throwing on the field and the day afterwards some light hitting in the batting cages. Manager Craig Counsell said, “he kind of goes every other day from that perspective;” meaning one day he does field work and the other hitting.

With less than 19 days to go before the Opening Series in Toyko, and 28 days until the Cubs regular season series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, it’s hard to imagine Shaw being ready to go for the Dodgers Series. The Diamondbacks series at the end of March could still be in play, but Chicago will have just five exhibition games following the Toyko series that would provide him an opportunity to get into live game action.

Three Chicago Cubs players who may need to step up

Shaw was never guaranteed the everyday third base job, but before his oblique injury it was highly anticipated that he would earn that job out of camp. Now that he has been sidelined, and is likely going to miss regular season time, the Cubs have a few different options they can turn to.

Jon Berti

35 year old Jon Berti was signed by the Cubs this off-season. Third base is the position he has played the most throughout his career. He is not a power threat at the plate, but at his best he can hit for a decent to high average and is a speed threat. He is just a few years removed from a 41 stolen base season.

Vidal Brujan

Brujan was acquired via trade this off-season. He can play all over the diamond, including third base. While not the clear favorite to see reps at third base with Shaw out, his versatility makes him an option if needed.

Justin Turner

At 40 years old, Turner has seen more action at first base than third over recent years. However, he recently told the media that he is “stretching out his arm” to play the hot corner. If he’s able to play everyday in the field while Shaw is out, that would be a tremendous help to the Cubs.

Disappointing as it is that Shaw is dealing with an injury during spring training, it’s comforting to know that the Cubs roster construction has multiple options available to help weather the storm.

