Chicago Cubs struggling prospect gets vote of confidence amid trade rumors

The Chicago Cubs are battling their way towards their first postseason appearance since the abbreviated 2020 season, looking elite in doing so– but still not being able to shake the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers, who’ve managed to catch them atop the NL Central Division.

So, despite being tied for the second best record in all of baseball right now, the team can’t rest easy.

Already reported to be an aggressive buyer en route to the upcoming July 31 trade deadline, the Cubs are expected to be extra hurried in their rush to fill roster holes and fortify the team for what they hope to be a deep playoff run.

Counsell crushes Matt Shaw rumor

Recent comments from manager Craig Counsell, however, seem to disregard one narrative that has been floating around as a strong, but unsubstantiated rumor. The Cubs will NOT be moving on from struggling former top prospect, third baseman Matt Shaw.

“I think our path with Matt Shaw is that Matt’s gonna play a lot of third base for us, and that’s the plan,” Counsell told Marquee Sports Network. “We’re gonna keep trying to help him get better and nothing about the schedule or calendar affects that.”

Of course, one could point out that Counsell didn’t say anything about the rest of this year in his remarks about Shaw’s future in Chicago.

Eugenio Suarez would change plans in a hurry

The current blazing Cubs’ trade deadline rumor involves an apparent interest in Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

And, really, how could the Cubs front office turn away from the possibility of adding an elite-power right-handed bat to the already-potent Cubs lineup? Cubs president Jed Hoyer should be tarred and feathered if such a deal fell into his lap and he refused to make it happen. As things currently sit, though, the asking price for the free agency-bound Suarez– with the Yankees, Brewers, Mariners, and Tigers reportedly interested in acquiring him– might be too hefty for a 3-month rental.

Chicago has also been linked to third basemen such as Ke’Bryan Hayes from the Pirates, Ryan McMahon from the Rockies, and even Yoan Moncada from the Angels. But, really, only Suarez would be a true show-stopping acquisition.

If a Suarez deal came to light, Counsell would happily push off his “Matt Shaw is our guy” narrative to next season and keep the rookie as a learning-on-the-job bench piece for 2025.

Chicago Cubs sticking with Shaw?

But excluding that Suarez-to-the-Cubs scenario, it doesn’t seem likely that the Cubs will move too far away from Shaw. If there really is loyalty to the 23-year-old no.1 draft pick and belief that he can blossom in the way that Pete Crow-Armstrong did after his rough major league start, acquiring anyone other than Suarez as an impact player rental doesn’t make sense.

Adding full-timers Hayes or McMahon, for instance, only makes sense if there is no Shaw in the picture.

While the young asset is struggling at the plate, posting a meager .210 batting average in 239 plate appearances, his defensive play has been enough to help earn him a 1.0 WAR, which is actually better than Hayes (.9 WAR) and just below McMahon (1.4 WAR).

Unless he somehow finds himself part of a mega-trade that brings the Cubs an absolute haul, the Cubs, as affirmed by Counsell, still see Shaw as their third baseman of the future and, quite likely, the present.

