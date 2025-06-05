Cubs veteran pitcher making strong case for 1st All-Star nod

The Chicago Cubs are entering June 5 with a 38-23 record, which is second best in the National League. Currently, only the New York Mets have more wins and a higher winning percentage than Chicago. With the Cubs success has come some outstanding individual performances, and with All-Star voting underway one veteran pitcher is making a strong case for his first All-Star nomination.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd is making a strong case for his first All-Star nod

34 year old veteran Matthew Boyd has been in the league for 11 years now, but has never been an All-Star. Throughout the years, health has played a big factor in this, but so far in 2025 he has been a stabilizing force in the Cubs rotation with players like Javier Assad, Justin Steele, and Shota Imanaga on the injured list.

Boyd’s ERA in 2025 currently sits at 3.01. Of his 12 starts, eight of them have been quality starts, meaning he’s covered at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs eight times. Most recently he took a perfect game into the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals, again highlighting how dominant he has been this season.

Where does Matthew Boyd rank among other National League All-Star candidates?

Among qualified players in the National League, Boyd currently ranks 13th in ERA (3.01), 16th in strikeouts (70), 18th in innings pitched (68.2) and 22nd in WHIP (1.19). His eight quality starts has him tied for the third most. With the level of consistency he’s shown this season, there’s a strong chance he’ll continue climbing these leaderboards as the month progresses.

With the way Boyd has performed this season, he is certainly deserving of All-Star consideration. As the Cubs position themselves to send multiple representatives to the Midsummer Classic, Boyd has built a compelling case to be among them. A first-time All-Star nod would be well-earned recognition for his steady and impactful presence on the mound.

