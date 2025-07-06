The Chicago Cubs will have a few All-Stars represent them at this year’s Midsummer Classic, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker leading the way. Others like first baseman Michael Busch, designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, and catcher Carson Kelly also deserve spots, but were snubbed in the selection for the reserve players.

Other than Tucker and PCA, the Cubs will have a member from their starting staff join them after he put together a fantastic season after missing most of last year due to Tommy John surgery.

The Chicago Cubs have one member of their rotation named as an All-Star

The Cubs don’t have the best starting rotation in the National League, but they have put together a reliable staff that gets the job done and keeps them in games. Sadly, the rotation has had to deal with injuries, with Justin Steele missing this season after receiving Tommy John surgery, and Shota Imanaga missing some time due to a hamstring injury.

One member of the starting staff who has proven to be durable, especially after having Tommy John surgery himself, is left-hander Matthew Boyd. Boyd is having the best season of his career, pitching to an 8-3 record with a 2.65 ERA in 17 starts (98.2 innings), which led him to being selected to his first career All-Star Game.

“Matthew Boyd is a 2025 All-Star”

Boyd’s ERA is the 12th best in Major League Baseball, and his WHIP (1.08) is the 15th best.

