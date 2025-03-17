The Chicago Cubs have wrapped up their two exhibition contests in Tokyo and there were plenty of positive takeaways from both games. Despite the team being shutout in the first matchup 3-0 by the Hanshin Tigers, everyone got the work out of the bullpen as a way to knock off the rust before Tuesday’s season opener against the Dodgers.

Projected closer Ryan Pressly tossed a scoreless second frame and right-handed flamethrower Nate Pearson impressed as well. The former Toronto Blue Jay punched out a pair in a scoreless inning of his own after having a rough transition to the Cubs when he was acquired during the 2024 campaign.

The Cubs being held without a run in the first game was not ideal, but the bats came alive in game two. In a 4-2 victory over the Yomiuri Giants, all runs from both squads were plated in the fifth inning. Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled and rookie Matt Shaw collected a two-run single with the bases loaded.

Two members of the starting rotation combined for 8.1 frames of excellent work against the Giants, and one arm had high praise for the other entering the season.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd deemed an “x-factor”

Jameson Taillon got the nod for Chicago against the Giants and went 4.1 frames. He allowed four hits and an earned run while walking a pair. Taillon punched out four batters and looked sharp in his lone outing overseas this year. When talking to the media after the game, Taillon had great things to say about new left hander Matthew Boyd who tossed the final four innings in the victory.

“He’s pretty nasty. I think if he’s healthy, he’s an x-factor for us this year.” Jameson Taillon on Matt Boyd. pic.twitter.com/pC4xDRRhTf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 16, 2025

Boyd allowed three hits in his scoreless outing and did not walk anyone. The southpaw punched out six in what could be his lone appearance out of the bullpen this season. Chicago inked Boyd to a two-year contract back in December which will pay him nearly $15 million per season.

Boyd spent most of the 2024 season rehabbing from injury, but he looked extremely sharp when he returned to the mound. He tossed 39.2 regular season innings and made eight starts with the Cleveland Guardians. Boyd finished the year with a 2-2 record and a 2.72 ERA to pair with his 1.13 WHIP.

The veteran has proved that he can be a solid asset to any rotation as long as he can stay on the field. Chicago’s starting pitching was by far the strongest and most consistent aspect of their team a year ago. The addition of Boyd shows that the Cubs front office knows the team needs a similar level of success out of their rotation if they want to make a run at the NL Central crown this year.

It will take more than Matthew Boyd in the Chicago Cubs rotation

Shota Imanaga was incredible for the Cubs in 2024 in his first big league season. While him and Justin Steele will serve as the one-two punch yet again this year, it will be hard for Imanaga to replicate his dominance from a year ago. On the flipside, Steele had a down year in 2024 compared to his stellar 2023 campaign, so him getting back to form could even things out.

Boyd and Taillon will hold down the third and fourth spots in the rotation which will be much more significant than ever before. Taillon’s second year as a Cub a season ago was a breath of fresh air compared to 2023 and the coaching staff is hoping that he can be similar to that version of himself this season.

The competition for the fifth spot in the rotation is still in full swing and it should be figured out after the Cubs return back to the states. It appears that the final two candidates are Ben Brown and Colin Rea, with Jordan Wicks on the outside looking in.

