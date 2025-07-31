Chicago Cubs: The Cincinnati Reds are another team they should worry about

The Chicago Cubs will have to fight to win the National League Central, losing the lead for the division to the Milwaukee Brewers after winning two out of three games in the most recent series. The Brewers always find a way to give the Cubs a run for their money, and having a solid deadline will help ensure they put up a decent fight.

The Brewers aren’t the Cubs’ only problem, as the Cincinnati Reds look like they could cause a problem for the division and the Wild Card. The Reds have made some trades, which could make them competitive, and a problem.

The Chicago Cubs may have another team to worry about in their division

If the Cubs didn’t already have their work cut out for them with the Brewers causing them a problem, it won’t help them that the Reds look like they want to make a run for a playoff spot after making a few trades yesterday. The Reds are currently third in the Central at 57-52 and are 7.5 games out, but are 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League, which the San Diego Padres hold.

The Reds were active yesterday, making a few surprise moves, with the one that came as a kind of shock being their trading for Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. The Reds sent the Pirates veteran left-hander Taylor Rogers, infielder Sammy Stafura, and cash considerations.

The Reds didn’t stop their, also being a part of a three-team trade that included the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Reds primarily traded with the Rays, acquiring right-hander Zack Littell for pitchers Adam Sereinowski and Brian Van Belle.

These trades for the Reds, small as they may be, signal that they’ll try to make a run for the last Wild Card spot, with the division being a distant dream. Hayes is a solid defender over at third and could find new life in his bat while playing at Great American Ballpark. Littell will add a nice veteran arm to the Reds’ rotation, with three young arms still trying to find their footing in the show.

The division and Wild Card will be a fight for the Cubs

The National League Central and Wild Card spots will be a fight for the Cubs, with the Reds, Brewers, Phillies, Mets, and Padres being their competition. The Cubs are a game behind the Brewers for the division and are 3.5 games up for the top Wild Card spot, which could change given what happens at the deadline.

The Cubs still have work to do, with the need to add a starter and possibly a bat still being in play. With the clock ticking, the time to stick is now.

