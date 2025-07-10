Chicago Cubs battling New York Mets for top Trade Deadline target: Report

Leading up to the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to nearly every starting pitcher expected to be available. But they won’t be alone in their quest to fortify their rotation.

Still, holding an NL Central leading 54-38 record, the Cubs know it’s time to step on the gas to bolster their playoff pursuit. Especially when the team has arguably the best offense in MLB. One more standout pitcher could make the Cubs one of the stronger contenders in the league.

There will be plenty of options for Chicago leading up to the deadline. But one of the pitchers intriguing the Cubs the most is Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, via independent journalist Francys Romero. The only problem – outside of actually pulling a trade off – is that the New York Mets and numerous other teams are hot on the Cubs’ trail.

The Cubs, Mets, and several other teams are among the most interested. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 9, 2025

Chicago Cubs’ pitching need

The Cubs’ starting pitchers rank 19th in MLB with their 4.19 ERA. While they’ve allowed the fewest amount of walks at 126, their .253 batting average against is 20th in the league. Point is, Chicago is in need of some desperate reinforcements to their pitching staff.

That was only made true by a rash of injuries the Cubs have suffered. Jameson Taillon became the latest to be placed on the injured list. But he is joined on the IL by Javier Assad and Justin Steele. Especially when the playoffs arrive, Chicago needs to know they have a healthy pitching rotation they can trust.

At least at the top end, the Cubs are confident in their one-two punch of Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd. The latter just earned the first All-Star nomination of his 11-year career by pitching to a 2.52 ERA and 96/23 K/BB ratio. Imanaga missed out on making the All-Star team, in part due to missing time with injury. However, he still holds an impressive 2.80 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio.

With those two in place, a healthy Taillon and one more standout pitcher, the Cubs would truly be a fearsome team throughout the playoffs. Holding the immense offensive power they do, Chicago just needs consistency from their rotation.

Edward Cabrera joins the mix

The fact that Cabrera is under team control through 2026 is an added bonus. Chicago would have to pay up a little more, but they can at least be confident in their rotation beyond just 2025. While it’s unknown exactly what Cabrera would cost, the Marlins are undoubtedly looking for offensive help. The Cubs have eight hitters inside their top 10 prospects, via MLB Pipeline.

Over his 15 starts in 2025, Cabrera holds a 3.33 ERA and an 80/30 K/BB ratio. If he were on the Cubs, the right-hander would rank third in both ERA among pitchers with 50+ innings thrown and strikeouts. Furthermore, the right-hander has hit another gear over his most recent starts.

In his most recent outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, Cabrera threw seven innings of two-run baseball, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out five. Against the Minnesota Twins a start prior, he pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six. Cabrera hasn’t allowed more than three runs in his last 11 starts.

The Cubs will be keeping their eye out for all the big name pitchers available at the deadline. But as it stands, Cabrera may be at the top of their list.

