The Chicago Cubs are entering a pivotal 2025 season as executive Jed Hoyer has the teams sights set on winning their first playoff game since 2017. Amidst the final year of his contract, he has set this expectation by constructing a very talented roster. Coincidentally, his two biggest off-season additions, Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, are also on expiring contracts.

It certainly will take standout performances from the team’s stars in order to accomplish their goal of returning to the post-season, but another important aspect will be getting improvements from younger players. One person they will be relying on again this year is first baseman Michael Busch.

So far this spring, he has looked locked in and poised for a great season.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch is locked in early

Entering play on Wednesday, March 5, Busch was tied for the league lead in hits with 11. The 26 year old left-handed hitter climbed to the top by hitting .500/.560/.818 across his first 22 at-bats. It may be early, but his 1.378 OPS is nice to see, especially with an important two game series in Toyko approaching during the middle of the month.

When asked about his success this spring, Busch told the Marquee Network why he showed up early and ready to roll “I just felt like I was coming here with a little earlier spring training, a little quicker season, just kind of wanted to lock in pretty early.”

Could Michael Busch make a leap at the plate?

Last year was Busch’s first full season in the big leagues. He ended up hitting .248/.335/.440 with 21 home runs and 65 RBI. This spring, he looks ready to take a leap forward at the plate and could potentially be an even bigger contributor to their offense.

