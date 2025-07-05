The Chicago Cubs have had many standouts this season, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker being the Cubs’ top players and their top run producers. PCA and Tucker will represent the Cubs at this year’s All-Star Game as the starters in center and rightfield.

Outside of PCA and Tucker, the Cubs have had other players take a step forward, with designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and first baseman Michael Busch being the two most notable names. Suzuki and Busch are also putting together All-Star-type seasons, but will not likely be in the game with Shohei Ohtani leading the voting for the DH spot and Freddie Freeman and Pete Alonso receiving more votes than Busch at first base.

Busch had a great month of April, but a cold May, which led this writer to presume he was not meeting expectations. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth, as Busch has shattered expectations and looks to be a cornerstone player.

Michael Busch has shattered expectations for this season

Busch enters his second season with the Cubs after being traded to them from the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 offseason. Busch showed some promise in his first season with the Cubs, hitting .248 with an OPS and OPS+ of .775 and 118 in 152 games.

It wasn’t until this season that Busch put it all together, with President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer entrusting him to be their everyday first baseman after they traded away Cody Bellinger. Through 83 games this season, Busch has put up career highs in average (.293), on-base (.377), slugging percentage (.562), and OPS (.939), and he is on pace to set career highs in RBIs, home runs, and doubles.

Busch didn’t let his struggles in May carry over to June, which has been his best month so far, as he’s hit .309 with an OPS of 1.002 in 24 games. Busch also hit seven home runs in June, which he’s on pace to surpass this month after he hit three home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals in yesterday’s 11-3 victory.

According to Marquee Sports Networks’ Taylor McGregor, Busch has had an OPS of 1.138 since May 30, which is only lower than the New York Mets’ Juan Soto and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, which further adds to why he is a cornerstone player.

“#Cubs Michael Busch has a 1.138 OPS since May 30. The 3rd-highest OPS in MLB over that span, behind only Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.”

#Cubs Michael Busch has a 1.138 OPS since May 30. The 3rd-highest OPS in MLB over that span, behind only Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 5, 2025

The Chicago Cubs could have at least three finalists for the MVP award

PCA and Tucker will likely be in the top five or ten for the MVP voting when the season is over, but Busch is quietly putting together a resume to finish in the top ten. Busch is sixth in baseball for OPS (.919), and he has seen his average slowly get closer to .300, which will propel him higher in the voting, as it is not every day you see a first baseman hit .300 or better.

Busch could potentially be the first Cubs first baseman to hit over .300, 30+ home runs, and drive in 100 RBIs in a season since Derrek Lee did it in 2005, when he hit .335 with 46 home runs and 107 RBIs in 158 games. Lee finished third in the MVP voting for that season, and if Busch continues to get better and gets close to Lee’s numbers, he would have a strong case made for him if he could accomplish the feat.

Chicago Cubs: Could the return of a 2016 World Series Cub be in the trade deadline cards? Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE