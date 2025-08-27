Chicago Cubs: There is still a chance Michael Soroka can make a significant impact

Chicago Cubs trade deadline addition Michael Soroka unfortunately has only thrown 31 pitches and covered two innings with the team since being acquired. A shoulder strain has kept him sidelined and on the injured list since his first appearance with the team, but he is expected to return this season.

After undergoing a period of no throwing, Soroka threw off a mound for the first time on Tuesday, August 26. If all went well, he will continue to build back up. He is expected to return to the Cubs in mid-September, which is right around the time Chicago will start a grueling stretch of games.

Michael Soroka could return to the Chicago Cubs at the perfect time

As unfortunate as Soroka’s injury was, especially in terms of timing, there’s still a realistic chance he could make an impact before the season ends. If he returns around mid-September as expected, the Cubs would be getting a boost just as they begin a stretch of 10 games in 10 days, including key matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds. His return could provide valuable depth during a crucial point in the playoff push. Soroka returning in a few weeks could allow manager Craig Counsell to navigate that tough stretch with a six man rotation, or by pushing Colin Rea out of the rotation, in which the veteran has been giving solid outings lately and recently just got his ERA under 4.00 for the season. Perhaps most importantly, Soroka would provide the Cubs with another key multi-inning option at a time when pitching flexibility is vital. As the NL Central and Wild Card races take shape, the ability to navigate a demanding schedule with versatile arms becomes increasingly important. Soroka’s return would strengthen the Cubs’ depth, offer more options for managing workloads, and give them a valuable asset in positioning the staff for a strong push to the postseason, and potentially, a deep October run.

