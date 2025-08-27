Chicago Cubs: There is still a chance Michael Soroka can make a significant impact

Chicago Cubs trade deadline addition Michael Soroka unfortunately has only thrown 31 pitches and covered two innings with the team since being acquired. A shoulder strain has kept him sidelined and on the injured list since his first appearance with the team, but he is expected to return this season.
After undergoing a period of no throwing, Soroka threw off a mound for the first time on Tuesday, August 26. If all went well, he will continue to build back up. He is expected to return to the Cubs in mid-September, which is right around the time Chicago will start a grueling stretch of games.
Michael Soroka could return to the Chicago Cubs at the perfect time
