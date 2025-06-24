Cubs’ .280 hitter targeting All-Star break return

Earlier in the year, the Chicago Cubs were spoiled with incredible production behind the plate from Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly. On May 24, Amaya landed on the injured list with an oblique injury, and Reese McGuire became the second catcher on the active roster. Production hasn’t been as great lately, but thankfully Amaya appears to be getting close to starting a minor league rehab assignment.

Miguel Amaya is targeting a return around the All-Star break

On June 15, Amaya began a throwing program as a part of his rehab process. On June 23, Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor indicated that he resumed hitting as well. The target return date for Amaya, according to McGregor, is around the All-Star break. Having missed a month of live game action, a minor league rehab assignment is almost certain to occur before returning to the big leagues.

Production from Chicago Cubs catchers has dropped

Before Amaya injured his oblique, his partner Carson Kelly was on a heater at the plate. The veteran catcher slugged six home runs over the first month of the season, but has since cooled down. From May 1-June 23, Kelly is slashing just .204/.277/.296 with a pair of home runs and five runs batted in.

On the other hand, Reese McGuire has had more modest production, but through a small sample size. Over 12 games, McGuire has collected 10 hits, four of which have been home runs, and collected six runs batted in.

When Amaya is ready to return, the Cubs will be thankful to get his offensive production back. Before landing on the injured list he had a .280/.313/.505 slash line with a 131 OPS+.

