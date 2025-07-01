Chicago Cubs GM gives injury update on two key players, offers possible time frame for return

The Chicago Cubs have had a stellar 2025 so far. But things have been getting dicey lately as a June slump has led to a shrunken lead atop the NL Central Division ahead of the surging Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Injuries have certainly played a major role in bringing the high-flying Cubs back down to earth, even though the team was able to get by for awhile on the strength of their potent, versatile offense and a few surprising over-performances.

Injuries have hit the Chicago Cubs hard

Chicago’s pitching staff has especially been hit hard, with the loss of ace Justin Steele, who will be out of commission until next season following elbow surgery. Co-ace Shota Imanaga was also shut down for about five weeks with a hamstring strain. Projected fifth starter Javier Assad, meanwhile, has yet to throw a competitive major league pitch all season as he continues to struggle through an oblique issue. Reliever Porter Hodge has also spent significant time on the injured list.

On the position player side of things, the Cubs have been pretty blessed this year with no major injuries aside from that of catcher Miguel Amaya, who was put on the IL May 25 with a left oblique strain.

Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins recently appeared on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show and offered up, among other things, an update on the injury status of key Cubs roster members Assad and Amaya as the team works its way towards the All-Star break.

Cubs exec updates status of Assad and Amaya

“It’s reasonable [that Assad could still contribute this season],” Hawkins said. “He’s definitely had a slower return and had some slight setbacks, just as he’s gone through his process of getting back from the oblique…I think, with him, we’re not necessarily going to rush him. We want to make sure that we have the opportunity to have him through August and September, and that’s probably what we’re shooting for in terms of Javier right now.”

The Cubs exec would then address the status of the 26-year-old Amaya, who had worked his way into becoming a true high-end catching asset this season alongside co-starter Carson Kelly.

“A little bit sooner for Miggy,” Hawkins asserted. “He’s getting back into some real baseball activities right now and I think there’s a chance we could see him sooner than later…

“It would be great to have both of those guys, obviously.”

A return would be greatly appreciated

Although Reese McGuire has done very well as a catching sub for Amaya and the Cubs are projected to dip into the trade market for starting pitching, having both injured players back at full capacity would be a definite plus for the team and its chances of making a deep playoff run.

Amaya was batting .280 with 4 home runs at the time of his injury, while also coming into his own as a pitch caller and as a defensive asset.

The 27-year-old Assad, meanwhile, brings a 3.40 ERA with him across 70 big league appearances and 294 innings over parts of three seasons. If he can’t find a spot in the back of the Cubs rotation, his services would be greatly appreciated by a taxed bullpen as a long reliever with spot-start capabilities.

It’ll be interesting to see when/if Amaya and Assad come back and how their returns will impact a Cubs team currently spread thin.

