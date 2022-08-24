MLB Pipeline has given the Chicago Cubs a new rating, and it’s pretty good.

Let’s be honest, the Chicago Cubs are not one of the best teams in the MLB. They are nowhere near close to the top of their division and have lost most of their games this season, however, they are also in the midst of what appears to be a major rebuild. That being said, the MLB Pipeline recently gave the Chicago Cubs a new rating, and it’s pretty good. According to the MLB Pipeline, the Cubs come in at number 10 in a top-10 system.

This makes the Cubs one of three other National League Central teams who have made it to the top ten. The Cincinnati Reds come in at number four, and the Pittsburgh Pirates come in at number 7. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers sit outside of the 10 spot rating, at 13th and 19th place respectively.

Here we go. Updated farm system rankings. Complete breakdown: https://t.co/nk4oHHtHYS pic.twitter.com/nyWGcHkAPU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 23, 2022

What is keeping the Cubs so highly ranked? Well, it mostly has to do with Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is their top prospect at the moment. Brennen Davis is their number two prospect, despite some injuries during this season. The Cubs have also been accumulating lots of young talent, with other promising players including Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, and Anthony Rizzo.

Before this new ranking, the Cubs sat at number 18. According to Fansided, the last time the Cubs had a ranking this high they formed a championship squad with some of the players. Perhaps they will be able to do it again.

