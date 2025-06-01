Chicago Cubs receive update on 2 starting pitchers before trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs plan to be active in the trade market for pitching help in June. Cubs president Jed Hoyer doesn’t think a move will manifest until at least the middle part of the month.

However, on Wednesday, Hoyer seemed down on the idea of landing help until nearer the trade deadline on July 31. He thinks it’s a seller’s market right now.

“Certainly trending that way,” Hoyer said of the league being in a seller’s market. “Obviously, yes, it’s early. And inevitably, there’s two months to deadline — there’s going to be teams that get hit by injuries or just play poorly and then decide to be opportunistic or fall out of it.”

On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided an update on the status of two pitchers who have been hot in trade rumors this year.

Paul Skenes is not on the market

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a no-go for starting pitcher Paul Skenes.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates are flatly rebuking all interest from teams wanting to engage in trade talks for ace Paul Skenes, but will listen to offers on every other player but him and outfielder Oneil Cruz,” Nightengale wrote.

If the Cubs were still thinking about adding a third baseman, the Pirates are willing to shop Ke’Bryan Hayes. But Chicago looks stable at the position with Matt Shaw, who has been hot since the Cubs brought him back to the majors from Iowa on May 19. He has six hits, three runs, and two RBI in 19 at-bats in the last seven days.

The Chicago Cubs could trade for Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara has been linked to the Cubs since the early part of the season. Nightengale believes his price has come down because of early-season struggles.

“The Miami Marlins’ plan to enhance ace Sandy Alcantara’s trade value by hanging onto him until the deadline has backfired – at least in the early-going,” Nightengale wrote. “Alcantara, who’s returning from Tommy John surgery, is yielding a hideous 8.47 ERA, allowing the most earned runs of any pitcher in baseball.”

Skenes isn’t an option. Alcantara is. But do the Cubs want to trade for a guy with a worse ERA than Ben Brown (5.77) and Colin Rea (3.97)?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs veteran showcases importance to team with one easily overlooked play Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE