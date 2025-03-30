Chicago Cubs SP Matthew Boyd responds to bullpen blowing his great performance

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd left Sunday’s game with a 1-0 lead and a chance to earn his first victory of the season. Following an eight-run collapse in the bottom of the eighth, Eli Morgan was credited with a loss as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated Chicago 10-6 in front of 39,145 fans at Chase Field.

Boyd gave up four hits, three walks, and zero runs. He had five strikeouts in five innings pitched.

The Cubs would add two runs to their lead in the sixth before the Diamondbacks got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Still, Chicago was in great shape in the eighth after Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run to put the Cubs up 6-2.

The bullpen as a whole struggled.

The Chicago Cubs bullpen blew it

Right-handed reliever Nate Pearson gave up three hits, two walks, and two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched. Left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar gave up two earned runs and three walks in .2 innings pitched. Arizona had their way with right-hander Eli Morgan, who gave up six hits, one walk, and six earned runs in .2 innings pitched.

Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell admitted Chicago didn’t pitch well in the eighth. Counsell didn’t explain why he kept Morgan in the game until he gave up six runs.

Matthew Boyd reacts to the bullpen blowing a lead

Boyd talked to reporters after the game. He said he’s not worried about the bullpen blowing leads after the last two games.

“We got a great group of guys down there,” Boyd said of the bullpen, per a video from Marquee Sports Network. “We have so much talent. And there’s a lot of experience, and there’s not, not one ounce of worry when it comes to those guys. All in all, we got a great pitching staff.”

"We got a great group of guys down there, we have so much talent … there's not one ounce of worry when it comes to those guys." Matt Boyd is confident in the Cubs bullpen. pic.twitter.com/nj7zQrT9lh — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 30, 2025

The Cubs have good names in the bullpen, but they’re not playing well. Ryan Pressly nearly blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Saturday night before shortstop Dansby Swanson made an incredible tag at third base to give Chicago a 4-3 win.

Right now, the bullpen looks a lot like last year.

