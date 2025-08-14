Chicago Cubs manager under fire for offensive decision in 2-1 loss to Blue Jays

The Chicago Cubs‘ anemic offense cost them the series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Two days after recording four hits in a 5-1 loss to Toronto, the Cubs tallied three more hits than the Blue Jays with six, but only managed one run.

Toronto made the best of their three hits and walked out of Rogers Centre with a 2-1 win in front of a home crowd of 43,270 fans. Chicago dropped a half-game to the Milwaukee Brewers and is now eight games behind for first place in the NL Central.

The division is about out of reach for the Cubs, but they have a four-game advantage to take a spot in the wild card.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is under fire

Amid Chicago’s offensive struggles in recent weeks, Jesse Rogers of ESPN called out manager Craig Counsell for not giving third baseman Matt Shaw more plate appearances against the Blue Jays.

“The Cubs are going through something at the plate. Today’s 8th inning sums it up: Down 2-1 with 2nd and 3rd and no outs, the next 3 batters — Ian Happ, Kyle Tucker and Carson Kelly — all strike out,” Rogers posted on X. “Ball game. Vlad homer the difference. Cubs 23rd in OPS since the break.

“And the basbeall gods might be sending Craig Counsell a message: Their hottest hitter — Matt Shaw (1.100 OPS since the break) was left on-deck to end the game. The only hitter in the lineup who didn’t get 4 PA’s.”

It’s sad that rookie Matt Shaw is the bright spot on offense

Shaw went 1-for-3 at-bat on Thursday. The rookie, who struggled with offense early in the season, has five hits in his last 11 at-bats in the last seven days. He may be due to move up in the lineup over Willi Castro, Owen Cassie, and Dansby Swanson.

The offensive woes are coming at a bad time for the Cubs, and it’s spreading all over the lineup. Where has Kyle Tucker been? The star right fielder went 0-for-4 on Thursday and has just three hits in 18 at-bats in the last seven days.

The Cubs have a winnable three-game series upcoming against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates beginning on Friday. Chicago needs their bats to pick back up so they can sweep the Pirates like the Brewers did this week before they play a pivotal five-game series at home against Milwaukee, a last stand for a chance at the NL Central.

