Chicago Cubs make history in July 4 win over Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs took a big step in their bid to win a series over a plus-.500 team for the first time since they won both games over the Los Angeles Dodgers in April. On Friday, the Cubs took Game 1 of their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field with a decisive 11-3 score.

The Cubs entered Friday’s game hot after sweeping the Cleveland Guardians on the road. Chicago’s bats were hot on Independence Day, as Chicago recorded 13 hits and 11 runs through eight innings at bat in front of a crowd of 40,038 at Wrigley Field.

Carson Kelly, Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki, and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run during the contest. Busch hit three home runs and Crow-Armstrong blasted two in the bleachers, giving the Cubs a total of eight home runs on July 4.

The Chicago Cubs made history on Friday

Per the Cubs, the Busch’s home run in the seventh inning gave the team a new franchise record for the most home runs in a single game with eight.

“New franchise record unpicked, 8 homers in one game,” The Cubs posted on X.

NEW FRANCHISE RECORD UNLOCKED 8 HOMERS IN ONE GAME pic.twitter.com/FtN91paEC9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2025

Fans were excited by the powerful batting.

“unscheduled homerun derby,” wrote a fan.

“I love the daytime fireworks show! Go Cubs Go,” posted another.

Chicago starting pitcher Colin Rea had a strong outing too, giving up one earned run on one hit in 6.2 innings pitched.

With the win, the Cubs improved to 53-35 and took a 4.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Chicago will play the Cardinals on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. Central time.

