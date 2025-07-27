Chicago Cubs are planning trade deadline around Kyle Tucker not being re-signed: Report

The Chicago Cubs have not yet pulled the trigger on a significant trade this summer and have much to consider before the deadline rapidly approaching on Thursday.

The Cubs need added arm talent and another bat to help their chances of winning a World Series this season after the team made a trade for Kyle Tucker in the offseason. However, Chicago must also factor in that Tucker might not re-sign with the team, and that could change what President Jed Hoyer is willing to give up at the trade deadline.

The Chicago Cubs are reluctant to trade Owen Cassie

Per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs are reluctant to trade prospect Owen Cassie for a one-year loaner. Chicago would trade Cassie for a player who could contribute to the roster if Tucker walks in free agency.

“The perception is the Cubs are unwilling to trade Owen Caissie for a rental player, but they would consider moving their top prospect in the right deal,” via The Athletic report. “Perhaps that target would be someone such as (MacKenzie)Gore, though those types of deals are always difficult to execute. The Cubs are cognizant of a future that may not include Kyle Tucker, who’s positioned to be next winter’s No. 1 free agent.

“The Cubs may also need Caissie before then. One injury could suddenly open a spot for the left-handed slugger, whose huge numbers at Triple-A Iowa have opened eyes and increased his trade value. The Cubs will also be able to carry an extra position player on the expanded September roster, making Caissie an interesting fit if the club needs an offensive jolt.”

Gore, 26, is a piece that the Cubs are interested in, who could be a key piece in the rotation in the future.

Tucker, 28, is batting .274 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. He’s expected to fetch anywhere from $400-600 in his next deal. It’s an expectation that ironically could hinder Chicago from making a move to help the team win a World Series during a potential one-year run with the organization.

