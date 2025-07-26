Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell calls out Shota Imanaga after career-worst night

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga picked a bad night to have a career-worst outing against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs missed out on a chance to tie the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the NL Central.

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Imanaga gave up a career-high 12 hits in three innings to a suddenly hot White Sox team that has won six of their last seven games. The Cubs lost 12-5 in front of 38,762 fans at Rate Field on Friday night.

Chicago Cubs manager unhappy with Shota Imanaga

Following the loss, Cubs manager Craig Counsell offered a blunt assessment of Imanaga’s performance against their crosstown rivals, saying he had a bad night.

“(Imanaga) just didn’t have anything tonight, and they made him pay for it,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. Stuff wasn’t crisp, and it wasn’t good.”

The outing was unexpected for Imanaga, who has an ERA of 3.12 and a 7-4 record on the season. Entering Friday’s contest, Imanaga had not given up more than two runs since Chicago’s 5-4 win over Cleveland on July 2.

Imanaga told reporters that he didn’t feel bad physically on Friday night. He credited the White Sox for pouncing on his pitches.

Amid pitching woes, now would be an ideal time for the Cubs to land pitching help in the trade market.

The Cubs are set to play Game 2 of the three-game series on Saturday at 6:10 CDT. The Cubs will have Cade Horton on the mound against White Sox starting pitcher Aaron Civale.

