Chicago Cubs’ plans for trade deadline confirmed: Report

The Chicago Cubs were criticized in the offseason for trading for Kyle Tucker in the final season of his contract without putting more elite talent around him. The risk was that the Cubs didn’t have enough juice to make the one-year loan worth what they gave up in prospects Cam Smith and Isaac Paredes.

The Cubs might have been playing the long game by waiting.

Chicago president Jed Hoyer stated publicly that he plans to look for upgrades to the roster in the trade market before the deadline on July 31. However, Hoyer recently suggested that the seller’s market meant the team might have to “zag” and rely on other avenues to boost the starting rotation and bullpen.

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be aggressive

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs are expected to be among the most aggressive teams before the trade deadline, confirming that Hoyer’s “zag” comments were smoke to the media.

“The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are expected to the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote. “The Phillies will be looking for a center fielder and bullpen help, the Mariners are once again desperate for offense, the Cubs are seeking a front-line starter and relievers, and the Padres are searching for a left fielder.”

The Cubs have the 10th-best ERA at 3.66. Chicago has the 10th-best bullpen ERA at 3.43.

Given how explosive the offense has been this season, waiting to add pitching help might be more productive for the Cubs’ World Series chances than adding another solid hitter in Alex Bregman.

