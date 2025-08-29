The Chicago Cubs need to extend this unsung asset right now

The Chicago Cubs need to have a Nico Hoerner discussion.

Amid all the talk of locking up Kyle Tucker before he hits the free agency market and extending 23-year-old burgeoning superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong, there has to be some serious talk about keeping Hoerner a Cub.

The 28-year-old has quietly worked his way into being the team’s best second baseman since Ryne Sandberg, but he seems to be perpetually overlooked by those focused on bigger, flashier players with more home run power and more press-friendly flair.

But Hoerner is a real asset and has worked his way into becoming a linchpin for both the team’s offense and defense…and he’s due to become a free agent at the end of next season.

Nico Hoerner’s excellence

Offensively, it’s hard to find a more consistent presence. Although lacking in high-end power, he constantly ranks among baseball’s best contact hitters. Hoerner has batted between .273 and .290 in each of his four major league seasons as a starter, with an On Base Percentage between .327 and .346. This season, he’s hitting .290 and has been consistent throughout the year, with no slumps or extended dips in productivity.

Defensively, Hoerner is the very definition of elite. The former Gold Glove winner is in line for his second honor this season. He leads all MLB second basemen in defensive WAR by a wide margin, credited for 19 runs saved (The Brewers’ Brice Turang and the Marlins’ Xavier Edwards are tied for second place with 9 runs saved). He’s also a high-quality shortstop who many feel could be starting in that position for many other teams.

Chicago Cubs sing Nico’s praises

Those who’ve played alongside Hoerner will quickly acknowledge his value as a teammate and his status as a spark plug for the team as a whole.

“He makes so much contact, he’s such a good base runner, he’s so good at second,” Pitcher Jameson Taillon said back in June.

“He’s a really smart baseball player. He understands how guys are going to attack him. He understands if (a pitcher) needs a swing-and-miss, where they may go against him and where he should look. He’s got a really good understanding of the situation.

“He’s a great defender, he has great hands, a great internal clock and he understands the game. But a lot of his really nice defense comes from some want-to. He loves taking hits and runs away. You can feel it. He gets after it. He’s attacking the baseball. It’s an edgy defense.”

“If you’re in the industry, you know the value he brings to the table,” catcher Carson Kelly said. “The defense, the professional at-bat, the intangibles, being in the right position, being a great teammate. Word travels around the league. He’s always putting a great at-bat together. It never seems like he’s out of control. He’s embraced and knows what type of player he is, and I think he still is getting better.”

“It’s a toughness, grit, resiliency,” manager Craig Counsell commented. “Those are traits Nico certainly has. I think we throw those words around a lot, but there’s a scale for that. Nico goes to the top of that with what he provides.”

Extending the grateful unsung asset

Hoerner gives credit to the team and to the atmosphere afforded by the organization for allowing him to blossom as his own kind of player, performing to the best of his abilities.

“It’s a sign of a good team when players are able to be themselves,” Hoerner said. “I definitely feel like I can be myself and be a part of a winning team. There are better versions of me that I can put forward, but at the same time, I know I’ve been part of some of the winning we’ve done so far. I don’t feel like I have to do too much.”

Hoerner is making $11.5 million this year and is due to make $12 million next season. Oddly enough, he was also the subject of a lot of trade rumors this past offseason– a testament to just how overlooked his contributions really are.

But locking him up with a 6-7 year extension worth about $100-$115 million would appear to be a no-brainer. He’s someone you can plug and play and never have to worry about a thing– a reliable, team-oriented anchor. Nico Hoerner is THAT kind of player and the Cubs need to hold on to him.

Chicago Cubs: The continuing debate on Kyle Tucker and his future with the Cubs Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE