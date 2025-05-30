Chicago Cubs: Checking in on the top OF prospects

The Chicago Cubs currently have an incredible group of outfielders at the big league level. Kyle Tucker is a well known star, Pete Crow-Armstrong is putting together a MVP type of season, Ian Happ has continued to be solid, and Seiya Suzuki, who has been primarily a designated hitter this year, is having a breakout offensive season.

In the minor leagues, the Cubs have some outfielders doing great things as well. Here we take a look at how some of their top outfield prospects are performing so far this season.

Checking in on some of the Chicago Cubs top outfield prospects

Kevin Alcantara

Nicknamed “The Jaguar”, Alcantara came to the Chicago Cubs as a part of the Anthony Rizzo deal. He made his MLB debut a season ago, but has spent all of 2025 in the minor leagues. His numbers are down from normal so far this year, evidenced by a .239/.328/.396 slash line, but he is continuing to make hard contact. However, strikeouts continue to be a concern for him, as this year he has struck out 31.8% of the time.

Owen Caissie

Caissie came to Chicago as a part of the Yu Darvish deal and he is yet to make his MLB debut. The 22 year old outfielder also has strikeout concerns, with a 32.4% k rate clouding his .237/.343/.462 slash line this year.

Christian Franklin

Franklin, Chicago’s fourth round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, currently owns a .802 OPS through 43 games in Triple-A. The 25 year old has hit 12 doubles already, which puts him just three away from tying his career best in a single season. He is continuing to show an advanced approach at the plate, resulting in a walk rate of 17.3% and an on-base percentage of .389. The uptick in gap power this year has been his most notable improvement this year.

Brett Bateman

Formerly an eighth round pick out of the University of Minnesota in the 2023 MLB draft, Bateman has continued to play to his strengths as a professional baseball player. He excels at making contact and using his speed. During his first full professional season, he had 71 walks to 86 strikeouts with 30 stolen bases. This year, in Double-A, he is on a similar path with 15 walks to 22 strikeouts and eight stolen bases.

There is a lot to be excited about with this group of outfield prospects, but there are areas where they need to improve upon. With the Cubs MLB outfield group performing above all expectations, their development in the minor leagues will be worth monitoring as we move through the summer.

Chicago Cubs 2025 squad is well represented on all-quarter century team Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE