Chicago Cubs: Two bold predictions for the 2025 season

The Chicago Cubs wrap up their spring today when they play the Atlanta Braves for the second straight day after losing yesterday by a score of 13-4.

The Cubs sit 0-2 on the season after dropping their first two games over in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers and are looking to bounce back against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Cubs have the chance to be special this year and make a run to make the playoffs and be one of the better teams in the National League.

The Chicago Cubs will win the National League Central

The Cubs will have the chance to win and be competitive for the National League Central for the first time in five years. The Cubs last won the NL Central during the shortened 2020 Covid season. Before that, the Cubs last won the Central during a 162-game season was in 2017.

What will propel the Cubs in their efforts to win the Central was their great offseason, where they added star power and depth to improve their roster.

The Cub’s best acquisition this offseason was trading for Kyle Tucker, who provides more thump to the lineup and adds a legitimate star to their franchise. The 28-year-old Tucker is coming off a season where he was on an MVP pace before he went down with a broken shin.

In 78 games for the Houston Astros last season, Tucker had a .993 OPS and 181 OPS+ and had 23 home runs before the first half. Tucker could be the MVP of the National League and reach 40 home runs in a season for the first time in his career.

Tucker’s presence in the lineup compliments players like Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch, who should all have better seasons with him there.

The Cubs’ main competition for the Central this season will be the Milwaukee Brewers, who hold the title from last season, and the Cincinnati Reds, who could be a thorn in the Cubs side.

A top-three team in the National League

Not only can the Cubs be a contender to win the division, but they could be a sneaky team to be a top-three team in the National League this season. The number one & two teams are undoubtedly the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but there’s a question of who the third team is.

The Cubs could be that team if they stay healthy and add another top-of-the-line pitcher during the season to add to their starting rotation. The Cubs already have a good rotation with Shota Imanaga as the Ace of the staff, but adding another Cy Young caliber pitcher to pair with him and Justin Steele will put them over the top.

The Cubs have the prospect capital to get a trade done and bring in a player like Pablo López.

The Cubs also have a lot of depth in their system, which gives them an edge over teams like the Phillies and the Dodgers, who both lack deep farm systems, which the Cubs have. The Cubs have a good mix of veterans and prospects who should all contribute to helping the Cubs compete for the NL Central and push them into the playoffs.

The Cubs will be tested early by playing top-tier teams to start the season. The Cubs open the season by playing the Diamondbacks to open things up, then the Athletics, who should be a sneaky team, then the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Dodgers again, Padres (in San Diego), Diamondbacks at home, and then the Phillies before taking on the Pittsburg Pirates on April 29.

Am exciting season ahead

This season for the Cubs is shaping up to be an exciting one.

The Cubs still have work to do to add to the roster during the year, as injuries happen, but the Cubs are in a great position to start things off.

Baseball is finally coming back to Wrigleyville, and there’s a great feeling that the Cubs will be great this season.

Chicago Cubs: One positive piece of injury news Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE