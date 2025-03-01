Chicago Cubs option 4 pitchers to Triple-A

The Chicago Cubs announced their second wave of big league roster cuts on Saturday, with five total pitchers being affected. Of those impacted, four were on the 40-man roster and have been optioned to Triple-A. Chicago’s spring roster now has 54 players on it that consists of 28 pitchers.

Here are the five pitchers who were involved in the Cubs latest round of roster cuts.

RHP Gavin Hollowell

RHP Caleb Kilian

RHP Jack Neely

RHP Cody Poteet

LHP Riley Martin

Hollowell, Kilian, Neely, and Poteet are the four who were optioned to Triple-A. On the other hand, Martin was re-assigned to minor league camp.

There were no real surprises in this round of roster cuts

These moves made by the Cubs were not surprising. Hollowell appeared in just one game for Chicago last year, Neely played in six games, Kilian missed a lot of time due to injury and was granted a fourth minor league option this off-season, and Poteet was just acquired this off-season during the Cody Bellinger trade.

Decisions on at least 15 more pitchers have to be made

The maximum number of pitchers that teams can carry during the regular season is 13. This means that decisions on at least 15 more pitchers must be made this spring. Of the 28 pitchers remaining, eight are non-roster invitees. The eight are Brad Keller, Chris Flexen, Phil Bickford, Trevor Richards, Ben Heller, Cade Horton, Brandon Hughes, and Brooks Kriske.

