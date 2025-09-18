Chicago Cubs outfield in question as team clinches playoff spot

The Chicago Cubs, on Wednesday at PNC Park, clinched their first playoff berth since the abbreviated 2020 season with an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More importantly, though, they’re aiming on a deep run in the postseason and looking to win their first playoff games since 2017.

As the champagne flowed in the clubhouse and the celebration intensified, it should be noted that this Cubs team had earned this moment. In a long season with so many ups and down along the way, Chicago’s resolve has been tested over and over again. So far, they’ve showcased elite-level resiliency.

“The playoffs is where the fun happens,” manager Craig Counsell told Marquee Sports Network, amid the champagne-soaked celebration. “I’m so happy for all the people in the room, the guys that are going for the first time. The goal is not complete yet during the regular season. We want to host games at Wrigley. We want to play our first playoff game at Wrigley. That’s really important. And so we got a lot of work to do left for that. But we’re gonna have some fun today.”

Chicago Cubs focus on the playoffs: The outfield

With the top NL Wild Card seed– and home field advantage in the three-game Wild Card Series– close at hand (The Cubs’ magic number is 6) and ten games to go in the regular season, the focus now has to be fixed on the playoffs.

And, as post-celebration reality sets in, the team finds several inconsistencies and uncertainties that need to be settled before they can have a serious chance at ultimate postseason glory.

The outfield, which seemed stellar and beyond-secure throughout the first half of the season, is now one of those areas plagued by question marks as the playoffs approach.

Will Kyle Tucker be ready to play?

Four-time All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker remains inactive, sidelined by a calf strain that just doesn’t seem to be responding to treatment. The 28-year-old opted to leave the team on Wednesday morning to work off-site with his physical therapy team in Tampa. This development puts into doubt whether the free-agency bound star will be ready for the postseason.

Losing Tucker, arguably their offensive linchpin, would be a huge blow for the Cubs. Realistically, it could be a postseason-damning blow.

Sans their multi-tool star, the Cubs will probably be moving Seiya Suzuki from DH to his former right field spot, where he’ll be a significant defensive downgrade from the Gold Glove Tucker.

Top prospect Owen Caissie is injured and dealing with MLB concussion protocol, so he’ll likely be out of the right field mix.

PCA, Happ and the rest of the outfield

In center field, Pete Crow-Armstrong is a no-brainer starter. But the question the Cubs have is whether the 23-year-old will be the MVP-level force of nature that he was in the first half of the season or the offense-lacking glove-and-speed player he’s been since the beginning of August. Recent games suggest that he may be coming out of his offensive funk. A red-hot PCA at the plate can only mean good things for the team’s postseason chances. The Cubs’ only real backup to Crow-Armstrong is the 22-year-old Kevin Alcantara, who may not even make the playoff roster, and super-utility man Willi Castro.

Perhaps surprisingly, the one sure thing heading into the playoffs is left fielder and longest-tenured Cub Ian Happ, who’s been incredibly steady throughout his career and has recently been on an offensive tear. The Cubs will plug the three-time Gold Glover into his corner outfield slot and not have to question what will come.

On this particular outfield squad, Happ is assuming the role of leader, winning the trust of Crow-Armstrong, specifically.

“There was definitely a mention of, ‘This is not the last,’” Crow-Armstrong said, referring to a private message received from Happ. “I mean, Ian learned from some of the best. Ian is one of the best at passing that on. Ian has meant a lot to me, just as a person. I’ll follow his lead…I’ve got full trust in Ian Happ as a leader.”

As for backups to Happ, Suzuki can play some left field in a pinch. Alcantara can, as well. Castro can play all three outfield positions, as well as all infield spots. Veteran speedster and former Cub Billy Hamilton, who can play all three outfield positions, was acquired late in the season and may find his way on to the playoff roster as a run-only guy.

Tucker, of course, is key to this Cubs outfield. Crow-Armstrong’s bat is also of vital importance. A hot Happ would be a very welcomed asset, especially if Tucker is out and/or PCA is not hitting.

If running on all cylinders, the outfield is a major strength on this Cubs team. But the outfield roster is slim and there’s almost zero margin for error in the all-important postseason.