Chicago Cubs 3x Gold Glover reaches important career milestone

Chicago Cubs leftfielder Ian Happ has been a staple for them ever since he made his Major League debut back in 2017.

Happ came up after the Cubs broke the drought of not winning a World Series since 1908 and was a part of the young nucleus of players that featured Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber, and Kris Bryant.

Sadly, those guys have come and gone while Happ is the only one who has remained and is on the precipice of a major milestone in his career.

Chicago Cubs outfielder to set a milestone for his career

When the Cubs play the San Diego Padres today for the second game of their series, it will mark the 1,000 games played for Ian Happ in his career, but more importantly, all 1,000 games played coming as a Cub.

Happ’s manager emphasized his accomplishment when speaking to the media, stating he thought it was impressive he’s done this with the same team, which he said you rarely see in today’s game.

Happ’s Cubs career

Happ was drafted by the Cubs in the first round (ninth overall) out of Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Happ during his career has been outstanding. Posting an 18.5 WAR, tallied 821 hits, 186 doubles, 16 triples, 151 home runs, and 483 RBI for a slash line of .247/.343/.450 and an OPS and OPS+ of .792 and 114.

Also, to his credit, Happ has accumulated three Gold Gloves, made one All-Star team, and finished in the top 20 for the MVP voting once, which came during the shortened 2020 season.

Happ is currently the longest-tenured Cub on the roster for this season.

A foundational player

Happ is a foundational player and is a player to build a World Series team around.

Happ is one of the leaders in the clubhouse, and he’ll be looked to for guidance and to provide a steady hand this season when things don’t go the Cubs way.

