Chicago Cubs non-roster invitee is making a strong case to make the 2025 roster

The Chicago Cubs enter camp with eleven position players who are non-roster invites vying for a job on the Cubs Major League roster.

The only openings the Cubs have on their roster are for their bench, where they need a backup infielder and a fourth outfielder.

The Cubs need an infielder to be a potential platoon partner for top prospect Matt Shaw over at third base and a fourth outfielder to be a backup centerfielder to Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Cubs have a few players already lined up to be a backup infield option, but a few players are in contention for the last outfield spot, with one player making a strong case for the job.

Chicago Cubs’ recent signee is making a strong case to make the team

The Cubs signed veteran outfielder Gregg Allen to a minor-league deal just as camp was underway to compete for a job on their bench. Allen, a veteran of seven seasons in Major League Baseball, is the leading candidate to win the outfield job off the Cubs bench.

Allen has torn it up this spring, making the most of his appearances. In six games this spring, Allen is hitting .462 with a home run, a triple, 3 RBI, and recently a double in 13 at-bats.

“Greg Allen laces an RBI double to deep center”

Greg Allen laces an RBI double to deep center 💥 pic.twitter.com/VOkbLClYNa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 2, 2025

The 31-year-old Allen has been a decent backup outfielder for his career, with a slash line of .231/.300/.340 and an OPS and OPS+ of .640 and 73. Allen’s best tools that he brings to the table are his speed and his glove.

Allen has proven a capable defensive outfielder, spending most of his career in centerfield, where he’s played 989.0 innings. In center, the San Diego State University product has a career .996 fielding percentage and a -13 defensive runs saved. Allen has a better defensive run saves over in left where it’s 15.

Another thing that Allen has going for him is he brings the ability to switch hit. Being a switch hitter is a huge matchup advantage for manager Craig Counsell, with Allen being a valuable late-inning weapon coming off the bench.

Trending towards an Opening Day roster invite

If Allen can keep this pace up, he will give the Cubs front office the tough decision of who makes the Opening Day roster.

Allen’s main competition for the bench spot is Kevin Alcántara and Travis Jankowski, who are putting up a good fight.

Alcántara likely will start the season in Triple-A to give him consistent everyday at-bats, so Allen is battling Jankowski for the job.

Chicago Cubs unveil possible outside-the-box role for veteran slugger Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE