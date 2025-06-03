Chicago Cubs outfielder captures his 2nd POTM award

The Chicago Cubs are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and are considered one of the top teams in the National League. As it stands, the Cubs are in first place in the National League Central with a record of 37-22 and they hold the third-best record in baseball with the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets being the two teams ahead of them.

The Cubs are succeeding thanks to their lineup, which has seen multiple players play to their career numbers and others having career seasons. The heart of the Cubs’ order has seen Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and outfielder Kyle Tucker be the run producers, with PCA and Suzuki seeing the best years of their careers.

In the case of PCA, his play this season has been so out of this world and a 180 from last season that he has been acknowledged again for how great he has been.

Chicago Cubs centerfielder collects another award

The baseball season is only three months old, and the Cubs have already had a player capture the National League’s Player of the Month award twice, and his name is PCA! According to Marquee Sports Network, PCA has once again won the award for May, where he hit nine home runs, 29 RBIs, five stolen bases, and had an OPS of .888 in 27 games.

“PCA was on FIRE in the month of May”

PCA was on FIRE in the month of May 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O03Ykl6qSp — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 3, 2025

Overall, through 59 games, PCA has hit .280/.313/.560 for an OPS and OPS+ of .873 and 146. PCA also has 15 home runs (ninth in the MLB), 51 RBI (third in the MLB), and 19 stolen bases (tied for fourth in the MLB).

An MVP season for PCA

At this point, it is safe to say that PCA is having a breakout year and he could be a finalist for the MVP award when it’s all said and done. As of June 3rd PCA ranks third behind Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh for fWAR (3.5) and is ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani for the lead in the National League (3.2).

PCA’s strong season won’t just have him in the conversation for the MVP award, but I will show why he will be worth every penny when the Cubs offer him a contract extension.

