The Chicago Cubs made their first cuts of spring training today reducing their roster from 63 to 59.

The Cubs have three weeks to get their roster down to 26, with their first regular season game starting on March 18.

In the Cub’s first rounds of cuts, the Cubs outrighted one of their top prospects.

Chicago Cubs sent top outfield prospect to Triple-A

Among the first to be cut this spring was the Cubs’ number two overall prospect Owen Caissie. The 22-year-old Caissie has been sidelined this spring with a groin strain and has not appeared in any games so far this spring. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, reports that Caissie was among the ones to be sent down to Triple-A during this first round of cuts.

“Cubs reduce spring training roster. (63 to 59) Notable is Owen Cassie dealing with core issues. Cassie sent to Triple-A.”

Cubs reduce spring training roster. (63 to 59) Notable is Owen Cassie dealing with core issues .Cassie sent to Triple A. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) February 26, 2025

It’s upsetting that Caissie won’t showcase his skills this spring, but his health is more important. The Burlington, Canada native was likely not going to make the Cubs 26-man roster, with the Cubs outfield being set in place.

A piece will be missing

Caissie was supposed to be a big part of the Cub’s success this season with him trying to compete for the final bench spot. Caissie, the number 54 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, had an outstanding year at Triple-A.

In 127 games last season, the Notre Dame High School alumni had 29 doubles, 3 triples, 19 HRs, 75 RBI, and stole 11 bases while being caught twice. Caissie also had an impressive slash line of .278/.375/.473 for an OPS of .848. Caissie’s absence will now give fellow outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara, who is also competing for a spot on the major league roster, more opportunities to beat out Caissie.

Get healthy and work towards the season

This was the right move for the Cubs to send Caissie down to Triple-A. Caissie can now focus on getting healthy and better prepare himself for the season.

Starting down at Iowa, Caissie can get consistent at-bats and not have the pressure of trying to make the big league roster.

Sending Caissie down doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the young outfielder. If he gets healthy and performs down at Triple-A, Caisse could make his way onto the Cubs roster.

Chicago Cubs hope to cash in on big offseason pitching gamble Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE