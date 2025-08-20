Chicago Cubs’ Owen Caissie answers Craig Counsell’s challenge with 4 RBI day

Last week, the Chicago Cubs called up top prospect Owen Caissie but chose not to immediately slot him into the starting lineup. In fact, during the weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he had just one plate appearance, a pinch-hit opportunity in the finale.

When asked about the limited playing time, manager Craig Counsell explained that Caissie would need to earn meaningful at-bats, citing confidence in the team’s current outfield group.

However, that dynamic quickly shifted when Counsell announced that Kyle Tucker would be getting some rest. The move opened the door for Caissie to start both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, and he made the most of it, driving in four runs and helping lead the Cubs to a sweep.

Owen Caissie had a four RBI day as the Chicago Cubs handed the Milwaukee Brewers back-to-back losses

In the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Owen Caissie gave the Cubs an early boost with a clutch two-out, two-RBI single in the opening inning. He later added a crucial insurance run in the sixth, launching a solo homer to left-center that extended Chicago’s lead to 6-4, a score that ultimately held.

In the nightcap, Caissie stayed hot at the plate. On the eighth pitch of his second-inning at-bat against Brandon Woodruff, he dropped an opposite-field blooper to tie the game at one. The Cubs took the lead later that inning and never looked back, securing a 4-1 win to complete the sweep.

Craig Counsell comments on Owen Caissie’s performance

Caissie’s standout performance didn’t go unnoticed, with Counsell offering high praise for the rookie’s offensive potential.“Owen’s a hitter,” Counsell said. “He hits the ball really hard, and he can put the ball out of the park anywhere. That’s going to be real. And he’s going to get better at that as he gains experience.”

After a breakout performance in both games of the doubleheader, Caissie made a strong case for a larger role moving forward. With four RBIs on the day and quality at-bats against elite pitching, the rookie proved he can contribute at the big-league level right now.

Given the Cubs’ recent offensive struggles and the spark Caissie provided, it’s hard to justify keeping him on the bench. If Tuesday was any indication, more playing time for Caissie could be exactly what this lineup needs.

Chicago Cubs president vows more of the same in tone deaf address of team slump Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE