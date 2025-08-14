Chicago Cubs make major roster move everyone was waiting for

After much anticipation, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly calling up top prospect Owen Caissie. Jesse Rogers of ESPN was on the news, indicating that the organization tops prospect, who was acquired during the 2020 Yu Darvish deal, could make his MLB debut on Thursday, August 14 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Owen Caissie statistics

The left-handed swinging outfielder has been tearing it up at the plate this year in Triple-A. Through 93 games he was slashing .293/.389/.566 with 22 home runs, 26 doubles, and 52 RBI. His bat may be just the spark that the Cubs need in order to get their offense back on track.

Where will Owen Caissie fit into the Chicago Cubs lineup?

With a set outfield of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Seiya Suzuki, when needed, on paper there is not a clear path for Caissie in the lineup. Additionally, trade deadline addition Willi Castro can play the outfield as well.

Caissie’s promotion should push Castro into the infield, especially with the recent departure of Jon Berti. Furthermore, in a previous life, manager Craig Counsell emphasized competition and playing hard every day. If Caissie makes an immediate impact, there could be a shift in the outfield playing time down the stretch, that includes Caissie being more involved, and slumping hitters getting more rest.

Overall, Caissie’s promotion adds an exciting wrinkle to an already talented Cubs roster. While the outfield appears crowded on paper, his arrival could spark healthy competition and force some tough, but necessary, lineup decisions. For a team pushing for the postseason, Caissie’s debut brings both energy and upside at just the right time.

