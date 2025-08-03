Chicago Cubs top prospect speaks out about anxiety and relief on day of trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs, as things turned out, were NOT “all-in” when it comes to pursuing talent at the trade deadline.

With burning needs in the starting rotation and the back-end of the bullpen, along with a desire to add depth to the bench, the front office delivered mixed results with a tilt towards the disappointing. When the July 31 deadline hit, the team had picked up back-of-rotation starter Michael Soroka, relievers Taylor Rogers and Andrew Kittredge, and infielder/outfielder Willi Castro.

It was not a prodigious haul, given the team’s needs, but the bright side of the Cubs’ conservative mindset was that none of their top prospects were moved.

Chicago’s top 12 prospects are still with the team. The highest-rated young assets dealt were in the Soroka deal with the Washington Nationals– shortstop Ronny Cruz (no. 13) and outfielder Christian Franklin (no. 14).

Owen Caissie is still a Cub

Chief among the untouched Cubs prospects was the no. 1 ranked Owen Caissie, who has recently been raking in Triple-A, elevating his batting average to .282 with 20 home runs and 47 RBIs.

The 23-year-old right fielder was widely rumored to be traded at the deadline as part of a package to acquire a front-of-rotation starter with years of team control. Online buzz had him listed as sure-thing trade bait, headed to teams such as the Florida Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates.

When the trade deadline dust settled, however, Caissie remained an Iowa Cub and one step away from a major league run.

Nerves and anxiety on July 31

“I was pretty nervous,” Caissie recently told the Des Moines Register, referring to the July 31 trade watch. “…I haven’t really been paying attention to it but I’d say, I was a little anxious and nervous on the actual trade deadline day.”

Caissie describes watching ESPN coverage of the deadline moves prior to the 5 p.m. central cutoff and being relieved, along with other top Cubs prospects, that he hadn’t been dealt.

“I was like, ‘Well, we’re all safe,’” Caissie said. “You were seeing everywhere like me, Johnny [Long], and Kevin [Alcantara] would be traded.’ It was funny. We were all hitting and we’re like, ‘We’re still Iowa Cubs.’ It was a relieving moment.

“I was pretty nervous and then when it hit, I was like, ‘Now a weight’s lifted off my shoulder’ type of thing.”

Although the left-handed hitting talent is happy to still be a Cub, he also says that he tried to keep it in his mind that he would’ve been fine no matter what.

“I didn’t really have any feelings towards it– whether I was going or not,” Cassie offered. “But I know a lot of people are surprised. But, I guess, I’m not really.

“If I would have been traded, OK. If I didn’t, great, I’m still with the Cubs and I’m happy for that.”

Caissie’s role with the Chicago Cubs

The role of the Canadian outfielder has taken on an exaggerated level of importance as the season advances and the reality begins to set in that the Cubs may not have right fielder Kyle Tucker around next year.

Tucker is due to become a free agent at the end of this season and will be the most sought after position player on the market, with teams such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox likely to pursue him aggressively. The consensus belief is that the 28-year-old four-time All-Star could land a contract in the $450-$500 million range and possibly higher.

Caissie has been regarded as insurance for the likelihood that the historically frugal Cubs ownership will not match the money tossed at Tucker’s feet.

The top prospect claims to not be feeling that pressure, though. He’s just ready for his opportunity.

“I feel great,” Caissie said. “I’m ready to do whatever they need me for. I’m confident and ready when that time (comes). It could be next year. It could be tomorrow. I don’t know.”

