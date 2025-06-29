Chicago Cubs seem seriously interested in package trade with Pirates based on reports

The Chicago Cubs don’t appear to be looking to make one move before the trade deadline on July 31. The Cubs have a few areas of need, and they could be turning to an NL Central rival to help them contend for a World Series title this fall.

On Saturday, a report by Francys Romero came out that the Cubs were “closely monitoring” 2023 Gold Glove Award winner and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, a player the Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to trade before the deadline.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in two Pittsburgh Pirates players

The Cubs could use a boost at third base, as rookie Matt Shaw has been inconsistent this year. However, the team’s greatest need is at starting pitcher, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that Chicago is engaged in ‘serious trade talks’ with the Pirates over Mitch Keller.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates have been engaged in serious trade talks for more than a week with the Chicago Cubs about starter Mitch Keller,” Nightengale wrote. “Keller, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract, is under control through 2028, earning $15 million this year, $16.5 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028.”

Mitch Keller and Ke’Bryan Hayes to the Cubs?

Keller, 29, has a 3.90 ERA in 88.1 innings pitched in 17 games this season. The 2023 All-Star has a career ERA of 4.51.

The Cubs could be preparing to make a package deal with the Pirates, landing an infielder in addition to someone who can take a spot in the rotation. President Jed Hoyer will have to decide what to give up to Pittsburgh in exchange for two quality players.

While the Cubs are contenders for the World Series this year, Hoyer doesn’t want to give Pittsburgh too much ammunition for future seasons.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs ‘closely monitoring’ trade for Gold Glove 3B: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE