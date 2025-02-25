Chicago Cubs should explore addition of still-unsigned lefty former ace, says analyst

The Chicago Cubs have made a lot of moves this offseason, but the only real pickups for the starting rotation have been rehabbed lefty Matthew Boyd and swing man/potential fifth starter Colin Rea.

Arguably, more needs to be done– especially in this modern baseball world where pitching depth is an increasingly precious commodity for playoff-possible teams. Chicago had actually recognized that reality earlier in the offseason, as they reportedly explored trading for a high-end starter.

The Cubs do have a solid front five in Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Boyd, and Javier Assad. Last season, the starting staff managed a 3.78 ERA, which was tenth best in the league. There’s also some security in having Rea, Ben Brown, and Jordan Wicks just a half-step behind and top pitching prospect Cade Horton not far from being big league-ready. On the surface, the temptation would be to stand pat with what they have right now, at this stage of spring training.

Insurance For The Chicago Cubs Starting Rotation?

But an experienced back-of-rotation presence with World Series experience might be an asset down the stretch of a long season where injury and inconsistent performance could mean the difference between a deep playoff run or no playoff run at all.

Scott Conrad of Da Windy City believes that the still-available free agent lefty Patrick Corbin might be the right man to serve in that capacity for the Cubs.

Per Conrad:

“Since the Cubs already have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon, they are not in dire need of an ace. However, a former ace who can be a reliable option at the back of the starting rotation would increase Chicago’s chances of returning to the postseason… Patrick Corbin is still unsigned. Just like Turner, he has won a World Series, too. Corbin was a strong contributor to the champions that season in 2019. The Clay, New York native has started in at least 30 games and racked up at least 120 strikeouts in each of his last four seasons. Bringing him on board adds depth and could be a low cost, minimal pressure for both parties. A one-year ‘prove it’ type deal provides a benefit to both the team and the player. Adding an option for a second season may entice 6’3” pitcher to sign with the Cubs.”

Patrick Corbin Has Dazzled, But Mostly Frustrated

Granted, the 35-year-old Corbin’s stats don’t scream “elite” at this point in his 12-year major league career. He hasn’t posted an ERA below 5.20 since the abbreviated 2020 season when he managed a 4.66 ERA. As a 6-year, $140 million signee of the Washington Nationals, he drove their fans and, presumably, their front office, mad with years of inconsistent performance.

He has, however, managed to be somewhat of a workhorse as a starter and has legit strikeout stuff– something lacking within the current Cubs rotation.

Possibilities And Realities

There’s also the distant possibility of tweaking and adjusting his game to get him back somewhere near his 2018 and 2019 form, where he was putting up ace numbers, compiling a combined 484 strikeouts and delivering 3.15 and 3.25 ERAs, respectively.

Even in a worst case scenario, though, bringing Corbin aboard gives the Cubs a durable arm with postseason experience and it would add a left-handed long reliever to a bullpen in need of left-handed depth.

And, most likely, he would come on a really affordable one-year deal.

There are just as many arguments against signing Corbin, though. There’s definitely a reason he’s still looking for a new team as spring training kicks off.

But with Assad likely to start the season on the injured list and uncertainty surrounding Wicks, Brown, and the oft-injured Boyd, insurance might not be the worst thing for the Cubs to acquire.

